Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Alex Scott is announced as Children In Need 2022 presenter as she joins Jason Manford to host BBC show
Children In Need has announced its presenters as it prepares for its return on November 18. And on Monday, Alex Scott was been announced as a presenter for this years BBC show, as she returns for her third year. The former footballer, 37, will join comedian Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan...
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
‘The bleakest of worlds’: how Molly Russell fell into a vortex of despair on social media
London teenager killed herself in 2017 after the darker side of online life overwhelmed her
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral
Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
BBC
London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event
A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed. The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause...
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff gets TV boost as his cricket series is renewed for second season
THE BBC has been so bowled over by the success of Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams it has ordered a second series. More than 3.3million tuned in to watch the ex- England cricketer’s efforts at getting children from poorer areas of his hometown Preston interested in the game.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Jalopnik
Jeremy Clarkson Told to Shutter Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant
The days of Jeremy Clarkson’s now-famous Diddly Squat Farm’s restaurant may now be numbered. According to the BBC, The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm presenter has been ordered to shut down the cafe and restaurant located on his farm. The order comes from the West Oxfordshire District...
Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed
Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Sign up for our newsletters.
EXCLUSIVE: Countdown prodigy, 21, lifts lid on secrets behind record-breaking run as he reveals he first applied for cult show when he was 16 after starting to watch it when agoraphobia left him unable to leave home without feeling sick
A record-breaking university student has revealed his secrets after winning all eight of his heat rounds on Countdown after he started watching the show while stuck in doors battling agoraphobia. Tom Stevenson, 21, from Burford, Shropshire, is currently studying English Literature and Media and Culture Studies at the University of...
Strictly delights and Mrs Brown’s Boys divides: 100 years of the BBC, part nine
Amid the horrific ‘sexed up’ scandal, the corporation scores big hits with Strictly, Bake Off and The Thick of It, a foul-mouthed widow causes a crisis – and the Queen’s favourite show comes to light
BBC
'HS2 drill switch-on is milestone for the ambitious project'
In West Ruislip, it used to be a golf course and a pub. Now, it is a huge construction site - 1,200 people work there - for part of Europe's biggest and arguably most controversial engineering project, High Speed 2. Today, one of the huge tunnel boring machines started its...
BBC
London Overground: Three people dragged by trains within week
Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. A hand, walking stick and umbrella were trapped in the doors at Seven Sisters, Wembley Central and Crouch Hill stations respectively in June. Each passenger was standing...
