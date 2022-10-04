ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
The Independent

Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC

Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat

An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
Daily Mail

'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral

Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
BBC

London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event

A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed. The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause...
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Jalopnik

Jeremy Clarkson Told to Shutter Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant

The days of Jeremy Clarkson’s now-famous Diddly Squat Farm’s restaurant may now be numbered. According to the BBC, The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm presenter has been ordered to shut down the cafe and restaurant located on his farm. The order comes from the West Oxfordshire District...
The Independent

Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed

Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Sign up for our newsletters.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Countdown prodigy, 21, lifts lid on secrets behind record-breaking run as he reveals he first applied for cult show when he was 16 after starting to watch it when agoraphobia left him unable to leave home without feeling sick

A record-breaking university student has revealed his secrets after winning all eight of his heat rounds on Countdown after he started watching the show while stuck in doors battling agoraphobia. Tom Stevenson, 21, from Burford, Shropshire, is currently studying English Literature and Media and Culture Studies at the University of...
BBC

'HS2 drill switch-on is milestone for the ambitious project'

In West Ruislip, it used to be a golf course and a pub. Now, it is a huge construction site - 1,200 people work there - for part of Europe's biggest and arguably most controversial engineering project, High Speed 2. Today, one of the huge tunnel boring machines started its...
BBC

London Overground: Three people dragged by trains within week

Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. A hand, walking stick and umbrella were trapped in the doors at Seven Sisters, Wembley Central and Crouch Hill stations respectively in June. Each passenger was standing...
