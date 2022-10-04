The University of Southern Mississippi has been on the wrong end of a torrent of bad publicity for months after media reports, text messages, and court documents show that the USM allegedly received $5 million from federal welfare funds to build the volleyball gymnasium that opened in 2020. The alleged misspending also involves Brett Favre, the most famous former USM athlete. So far, the university has been silent on how it plans to respond to the scandal.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO