WDAM-TV
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project
WDAM-TV
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
sm2media.com
Welfare Funding of Volleyball Center Is Bad News for USM, Former Athlete
The University of Southern Mississippi has been on the wrong end of a torrent of bad publicity for months after media reports, text messages, and court documents show that the USM allegedly received $5 million from federal welfare funds to build the volleyball gymnasium that opened in 2020. The alleged misspending also involves Brett Favre, the most famous former USM athlete. So far, the university has been silent on how it plans to respond to the scandal.
WDAM-TV
ADP’s 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class readies for graduation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lots of hard work, dedication and fundraising, the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 will celebrate its success with a ceremony on Tuesday. Leadership Pinebelt is an Area Development Partnership initiative comprised of business leaders and community volunteers. Each year, the leadership class chooses a community...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff hosts National Night Out events
WDAM-TV
Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. According to city officials, the moratorium will be on specific developments in the area known as Longleaf Village. That’s the area of North 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue between Hardy Street and 4th Street.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival
WDAM-TV
National Night Out brings community and city leaders together
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday made for a busy evening in Hattiesburg as city leaders, first responders and community members came together for the annual National Night Out neighborhood parties. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s NNO parties, it has to be fun. “We’re having fun, we’re...
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’
WDAM-TV
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes of Hope
WDAM-TV
Miss. PSC chairman to re-approve DE Fastlink as ECT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell is signing documents of re-approval designating Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel. The MPSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to...
WDAM-TV
Scarecrows invade downtown Laurel businesses
WDAM-TV
National Night Out events spread across the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the city of Hattiesburg will host multiple National Night Out Against Crime events in area neighborhoods and communities. Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Night Out Against Crime. The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community policing and build relationships with local law enforcement.
WDAM-TV
The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
