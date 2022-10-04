Read full article on original website
No. 3 Kearny ties St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was ten minutes away from suffering its first loss before Alejandro Alvarado tied the game at one with 10 minutes remaining in Kearny. Alex Cruz made seven saves for Kearny (10-0-1) as the teams battled to a draw through two overtimes. Luke...
Boys soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Hunterdon Central was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Thursday morning. The Red Devils have won two of the last three titles (there was no tournament in 2020), and four of the last five. BRACKET: HUNTERDON/WARREN/SUSSEX TOURNAMENT. Hunterdon Central and second-seeded Newton earned byes...
Morris Knolls edges Parsippany - Field hockey recap
Noel Grignon scored the game-winner off a pass from Sarah Epstein as Morris Knolls won on the road, 2-1, over Parsippany. Samantha VanDine knotted the score at 1-all for Morris Knolls (5-4) with a pass from Megan McGavin. Georgia Kachulis struck first for Parsippany (2-8) in the fourth quarter in...
No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap
Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Morris County girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Oct. 6
NOTE: This covers games played between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
CBS News
High school basketball star shot, killed in East Orange
We're learning more about a high school basketball star who was shot and killed in East Orange. CBS2's Christine Sloan reports.
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 7-13)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
Apparent swastika painted on Hackettstown school field, cops investigating
Hackettstown police are investigating what appears to be an antisemitic symbol painted over the weekend on a field at the town high school. The vandalism occurred Saturday on the girls soccer field at the high school, 599 Warren St., town police said. What appeared to be a swastika, a symbol...
