Summit, NJ

NJ.com

Morris Knolls edges Parsippany - Field hockey recap

Noel Grignon scored the game-winner off a pass from Sarah Epstein as Morris Knolls won on the road, 2-1, over Parsippany. Samantha VanDine knotted the score at 1-all for Morris Knolls (5-4) with a pass from Megan McGavin. Georgia Kachulis struck first for Parsippany (2-8) in the fourth quarter in...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap

Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race

Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Beach Radio

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

