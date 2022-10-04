Read full article on original website
Here's why the Saints lost Latavius Murray to the Broncos after his big game in London
Latavius Murray’s entire football career has been oriented around finding an opening and hitting it hard. So, when the Denver Broncos came calling earlier this week with a great opportunity, the veteran running back seized it — even if that meant leaving the New Orleans Saints team that signed him out of a quasi-retirement.
Saints injury forecast is still gloomy, but it takes a slight positive turn Thursday
The good news is the New Orleans Saints' injury forecast did got marginally better from Wednesday to Thursday. The bad news is that the Saints still have almost a dozen players dealing with something at the moment. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle), wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe), defensive back P.J. Williams...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
Who are Louisiana's top prep football teams this week? Check out the LSWA polls
This week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams. Others receiving votes: Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Class 4A. Team Rec Pts Prv. 1. Westgate...
BBNFL Week 4 Recap: Bud Dupree makes big play in return for Titans
Did you miss watching NFL football this week because you were traveling back home from Oxford after attending the Kentucky game? Me too. Nonetheless, I’ve got you covered when it comes to how the former ‘Cats performed. Kentucky plays South Carolina this week, so it was only fitting...
LSU legend Joe Burrow makes surprising admissions on his experience with concussions
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was on the sideline last week when Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and had to be carted off in Cincinnati, reviving an intense conversation on the topic of head injuries in the NFL. While Burrow said this week that he's never been diagnosed...
Top RBs out for Colts and Broncos equals 2 value plays: Best Bets for Oct. 6
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Saints star Alvin Kamara says he's 'going to be out there' Sunday after missing last week
If a few words on a Wednesday afternoon mean anything, the New Orleans Saints should be able to count on Alvin Kamara to be there when they line up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. “Last week was kind of up in the air and didn’t...
IHSNO head of school, classical vocal performance, and other metro schools news
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The new CEO and head of school of the International High School of New Orleans is Adierah Berger, who has been the school's principal for nine years. Berger, a native New Orleanian, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Xavier University. NOCCA CLASSICAL VOCAL:...
