Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H Arnold
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
atozsports.com
ESPN points out trend that should be troubling to Tennessee Vols fans ahead of LSU game
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kick-off is set for 11:00 AM CT. The early kick time has been pointed out as an advantage for Tennessee because they’ll avoid the wild night crowd at Tiger Stadium that’s notorious for being extremely rowdy.
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee
LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel offers final update on Vols WR Cedric Tillman before LSU game
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday for the final time before UT’s game against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge this weekend. Heupel was asked about the status of wide receiver Cedric Tillman ahead of the LSU game. Tillman missed the Vols’ win...
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
andthevalleyshook.com
4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU
LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off epic troll job at LSU’s stadium
A Tennessee Vols fan revealed on Twitter this week that a fellow UT fan pulled off an epic troll job in LSU’s Tiger Stadium. Twitter user @BriantheMost23 tweeted out a story that one of his friends that installs jumbotrons and is a Vols fan left a prog Tennessee message in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Tennessee football at LSU: Prediction and odds for Week 6 college football
Two weeks ago, Tennessee football failed to cover for the first time all season. They were 10.5-point favorites over the Florida Gators and did lead 38-21 in the fourth quarter but then took their foot off the pedal and let them score two touchdowns late. Still, the Vols are 4-0,...
atozsports.com
How Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of LSU’s matchup with Tennessee
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of his team’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Kelly met with reporters earlier this week to discuss LSU’s upcoming game against Tennessee. The first-year Tigers head coach told reporters that he’s urged LSU...
atozsports.com
Is 10-2 or 11-1 a realistic record for Tennessee football this season?
If Tennessee grabs a win over LSU this weekend, a 10-2 season is in sight for Josh Heupel and the Vols. But could they do even better? And what is the most likely outcome for the season if UT gets to 5-0 on Saturday?. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
Tennessee Vols morning report: Josh Heupel injury updates on Cedric Tillman, Warren Burrell
LSU week is off and running for the Tennessee Vols football team, and it comes with some mixed news. Coming off their bye week, UT has a star player who just had surgery and another key starter who is now out for the season. Our morning update on Rocky Top...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out
It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
wbrz.com
Tiger Stadium sells out ahead of home game against Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - LSU football announced Tuesday morning that Tiger Stadium was completely sold out ahead of the Oct. 8 home game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff for the game will be Saturday at 11 a.m..
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WATE
The Smokies season may be over but Smoky Stadium is just getting started
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the Tennessee Smokies 2022 season is over, Smokies Stadium is available to host one-of-a-kind events all year long. Whether you are hosting a corporate Christmas party or celebrating a birthday there are few places that can offer the unique experiences that can be found at Smokies Stadium. With a full menu and bar facilities available, there is no party too big for the Smokies to handle.
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
bbbtv12.com
Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt – Draw
Anderson County will issue a limited number of deer hunting permits for the old Blockhouse Valley Landfill property. Register by sending your name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov or by calling (865)457-6291. Last day to register is October 14th at noon. Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2:00pm that...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
