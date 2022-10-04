Read full article on original website
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
Best TVs: upgrade your living room with the best OLED, 4K and Smart TVs
The best TVs to invest in for your next film night, weekend binge-watch or the big match, from Samsung, LG, Philips and more
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
The best portable chargers and power banks in 2022
Here are the best portable chargers to keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
People are just finding out that ripe limes aren’t actually green – and the reason they’re sold that color
LEMON and lime are two flavors that compliment each other well, but they may be more similar than you'd think. A YouTuber has explained why limes are sold when they're green, and the color that they actually turn when they are ripe. YouTuber Jared Rydelek, who operates the channel Weird...
makeuseof.com
The Best Smart Sockets
Smart sockets or smart outlets are the latest word in automation for the home. Essentially they can turn any electrical device into a smart device that can be controlled via your smart home app. Many smart sockets also have voice control features, and they can be used to mitigate your...
RS Recommends: This $160 Robot Vacuum Is a Quarter of the Price of a Roomba
If you’re tired of sweeping up around the house, it might be time to finally pull the trigger on a robot vacuum cleaner. While brands like Neato and the iRobot Roomba have dominated the robovac landscape over the past couple of years, we’ve been partial to a relative newcomer on the scene, which delivers the same dust and germ-sucking power without the huge price tag, thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is one of the most popular robot vacuums online, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 15,000 reviews. Regularly...
Best Alexa-controlled light bulbs 2022: Fully compatible with Alexa devices
So you have a bunch of Alexa-enabled smart speakers, and you're ready to automate your smart home, but you don't know where to start? That's what we're here for! This guide will help you pick the best lighting options for your Alexa-enabled smart home.
The Pixel Tablet will become a major part of your Nest smart home
Google showcased its new Pixel Tablet which is expected to arrive in 2023. The Pixel tablet doubles as a smart home hub, connecting users with everything in their house as it's paired with a Charging Speaker dock.
The 20 Best Alexa Devices for Turning Your House Into a Smart Home
It’s 2022. If you haven’t already, it’s time to upgrade your “normal home” into a “smart home,” Alexa devices are one of the most cost-effective ways to accomplish this goal. Smart home devices allow you to control everyday electronics and appliances like your coffee maker, doorbell and air conditioner through a central smart speaker, digital voice assistant, a smart home hub, an app on your phone, or all of the above. Of course, creating a smart home has numerous benefits other than creating a futuristic space. With a digital assistant and the best Alexa devices, you’ll enjoy perks like: A more...
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
ZDNet
Pixel Watch announced: Google and Fitbit make it the best smartwatch for Android users
Last month we saw Apple release its first rugged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and now Google, along with the new Pixel 7 lineup, has revealed the details of its first-ever Pixel Watch. Google leaps over Samsung in the Wear OS market with this watch thanks in large part to its deep Fitbit integration.
Google Home is now available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches
There were concerns that the smartwatch version of the Google Home app would be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, that's not the case, and you can install it now if you have a compatible smartwatch.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Blender with OLED screen and 1,600 ml capacity arrives in Europe
Xiaomi has announced the Smart Blender, which has been launched in Europe. The gadget is designed to help you to make hot and cold drinks across nine-speed modes. You can use the device to mix, juice, puree, crush ice and blend at hot or cool temperatures. The Xiaomi Smart Blender can process up to 1,200 ml of hot liquid or 1,600 ml of a cold food or drink.
The Verge
Google shows off wireless charging dock that turns the Pixel Tablet into a smart display
Alongside the launch of its latest flagship Pixel smartphones Google released more details about its upcoming Pixel Tablet. The search giant first revealed it was working on the device at I/O in May, and today, Google product manager Rose Yao announced some key features. The biggest is a magnetic wireless...
These are the best cordless vacuums under £100
We've tested a bunch of cordless vacuums, all of which sit under £100. For budget-friendly (yet powerful) cleaning
