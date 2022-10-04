Read full article on original website
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KPLC TV
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad
With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Robert Kraft didn’t want quarterback to start for the Patriots?
There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Report: Robert Kraft disagreed with Patriots starting Brian Hoyer against Packers
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer. During a recent episode of...
Mike McDaniel and Saleh could reignite Dolphins and Jets rivalry
There is an entire generation of Miami Dolphins fans and New York Jets fans that have no clue what it used to be like between the two teams. That could change soon as the rivalry is on the cusp of being reborn. If you are in that generation, you probably...
Aaron Rodgers Sheds Light On ‘Really Cool’ Bill Belichick Chat
The moment Bill Belichick took Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Packers matchup, he sought out Aaron Rodgers for a quick pregame conversation. That gesture meant a lot to the Green Bay quarterback. “The thing that touched me that I really appreciated was him coming over pregame,” Rodgers said Tuesday...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots’ Bill Belichick Showers Packers’ Aaron Rodgers With Praise
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got a scare on Sunday afternoon in their game against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The visiting Patriots were without their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, who was dealing with a high ankle sprain. Backup Brian Hoyer didn’t last very long either, as he was injured in the game and ruled out with a head injury.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick, Patriots in the middle of new reality without Tom Brady
The New England Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday put Bill Belichick in an unusual spot. It marked the first time the Patriots' head coach has started 1-3-or-worse in back-to-back years since 2000 and 2021, his first two seasons in New England. The Pats finished 5-11 in Belichick's first year at the helm, and then followed that up with a magical Super Bowl run in 2001, despite that dreadful start to the campaign.
Packers vs. Giants in London: 12 stats about the NFL International Series
Back in 2007, the NFL played its first regular season game outside the U.S. as part of the NFL International Series. The series started with games in London, expanded to Mexico a decade later, and on November 13 this season will play its first game in Munich, Germany (Seattle vs. Tampa Bay).
What Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, and the Lions are saying about the Patriots
Dan Campbell's take on a young Bailey Zappe, and more. The last time the Lions beat the Patriots was four years ago, when senior offensive assistant/offensive line coach Matt Patricia was Detroit’s head coach in 2018. But, that was at Ford Field. The Patriots are 2-0 against the Lions...
KFYR-TV
Former Minot State offensive lineman signed by New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KMOT) - The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Wednesday. The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent in April. He did not make the cut for the Broncos 53-man roster. A former coach of Gutierrez told Your...
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game
The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
FanSided
