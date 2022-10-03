ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
sfasu.edu

Young pianist Olivia Ajero featured on NPR’s ‘From The Top Daily Joy’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Nacogdoches pianist Olivia Ajero, 14, was featured in a “Daily Joy” online video. “Daily Joy’ is an online video project curated by NPR’s “From The Top” radio program. Its aim is to serve as a reminder of music’s power to uplift, inspire and unite. “Daily Joy” began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues today to offer a much-needed respite from the anxiety and worry that people encounter in the world.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck

LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Here’s How You Can Win the KICKS 105 Deer Hunter’s Dream

Deer season is fast approaching and it has become a tradition on KICKS 105 that we offer up a fantastic prize package that would be the envy of any deer hunter. We have once again teamed up with RV Outfitters of Texas to bring you the Deer Hunter's Dream Giveaway. On Thursday, November 3, one lucky hunter is going to win a slew of prizes with a total value of $3400.
LUFKIN, TX
KTSA

DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.
COLDSPRING, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Nacogdoches around 3:00 a.m. When police officers arrived on-scene, they found that the driver of an SUV had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway. The victim, identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

