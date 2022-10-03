Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Hunter Thompson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Lufkin Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Lufkin on Thursday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
Your Ice Cream Dreams Will Soon Come True in Downtown Lufkin, Texas
If you want the scoop on what is happening to the old storefront for Confections located at 117 West Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin, you have come to the right place. There is something cool coming to the most quirky address in the city's center. The Downtown Scoop will be...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KTRE
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
Outdoorsman’s Dream is Also the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Troup, Texas
If you were to look at the most expensive properties currently for sale in Troup, Texas there are only two places with a list price over one million dollars. One is just a giant plot of land ready for a developer to create something, another is this beautiful home that is set up perfectly for someone who loves to spend time outdoors.
KLTV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
sfasu.edu
Young pianist Olivia Ajero featured on NPR’s ‘From The Top Daily Joy’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Nacogdoches pianist Olivia Ajero, 14, was featured in a “Daily Joy” online video. “Daily Joy’ is an online video project curated by NPR’s “From The Top” radio program. Its aim is to serve as a reminder of music’s power to uplift, inspire and unite. “Daily Joy” began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues today to offer a much-needed respite from the anxiety and worry that people encounter in the world.
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTRE
Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Here’s How You Can Win the KICKS 105 Deer Hunter’s Dream
Deer season is fast approaching and it has become a tradition on KICKS 105 that we offer up a fantastic prize package that would be the envy of any deer hunter. We have once again teamed up with RV Outfitters of Texas to bring you the Deer Hunter's Dream Giveaway. On Thursday, November 3, one lucky hunter is going to win a slew of prizes with a total value of $3400.
31-Year-Old Edrey Hernandez Ramiez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Anderson County. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on [..]
KTSA
DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.
KTRE
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
KLTV
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Nacogdoches around 3:00 a.m. When police officers arrived on-scene, they found that the driver of an SUV had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway. The victim, identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Work to Begin on Six-Year Corrigan Relief Project on Highway 59
Over the next several weeks and months, a lot of heavy machinery will be busy at work around the Corrigan area. They will be doing a bunch of clearing work as construction will soon get underway for a massive road project on Highway 59 which will take the future Interstate 69 to the west of the town.
