ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando residents, businesses asked to limit water usage

By Karla Ray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJZAk_0iKjQG2e00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is asking people to continue limiting water usage through at least the end of Monday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The request comes after over-demand on the sewage system caused damage over the weekend.

Other municipalities in Brevard and Flagler counties issued such warnings to residents before damage could occur. However, in Orlando, the first warning only came hours after a main break that forced sewage out into lakes and streets near certain lift stations.

Shan Atkins lives on Lake Rowena and says she notified the city when things started to bubble up at a nearby lift station.

“So we were advised not to use water, not to flush, not to take showers, all of that kind of thing,” Atkins said.

Now, everyone within Orlando city limits has been asked to severely limit water usage while repairs are being made.

“Well it’s not great,” Atkins said. “It’s easy to just go over to the sink and turn it on without thinking because it’s kind of a habit we all have, so I had to put a couple of notices for myself at the places where I usually do that.”

The goal is to ease pressure on an already overworked system.

University of Florida Assistant Professor of Urban Water Resources Engineering, Eban Bean, says Hurricane Ian’s impacts are a first time test for a city like Orlando.

“This is something on the order of a 200, 500-year sort of rainfall event,” Bean said. “We typically design our infrastructure up to maybe the 100-year event.”

That means the conversation could shift from conservation to costly upgrades in the coming weeks and months.

“The wastewater infrastructure is as old as Orlando itself,” Bean said. “And this is a widespread problem anywhere that we have these types of storms, that we need to fund that infrastructure to keep it up to date, to keep it resilient to these types of events.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Usage#Infrastructure#City Limits#Flagler#Public Works
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ocfl.net

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Storm Recovery Update #10 TODAY October 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a storm recovery update. Captain Ken Chapman, Salvation Army Area Commander. Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Danny Banks, Director of Public Safety, Orange County Government. Charles Williams, FEMA representative. Phillip Harris, American Red Cross Executive Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
rtands.com

Brightline to begin track speed testing on Orlando line later this month

After many months of laying track and building grade crossings, Brightline will begin testing trains running up to 110 m.p.h. on sections of the newly constructed line. Testing will occur on an 11-mile stretch of Martin and St. Lucie counties the week of Oct. 17 and is slated to continue over a six-week period. The test area will include nine grade crossings in the two counties. Flaggers will be present at the crossings during the tests, and Brightline is working closely with government agencies, news media, and others to spread the word about the tests and highlight rail safety along the right-of-way.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy