Freeport man arrested, charged with home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police arrested 33-year-old Jessee Entler Wednesday night after a warrant was issued in connection with a home invasion earlier in the day. Entler was taken into custody in the 500 block of W. Wyandotte Street in Freeport. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the same area for a report of a home invasion.
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side. Police tweeted shortly before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday that a man was shot in the area of 12th Street and 5th Avenue and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring. Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford. Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent...
Rockford man arrested in narcotics bust; deputies find guns with defaced serial numbers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars Tuesday after a month-long narcotics investigation. Jose L. Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit. The unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where deputies found approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Matthew Milby Jr. will spend 30 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice. Court began at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the sentencing of Matthew Milby Jr. before Judge John Redington at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon. Judge Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing. Allowing Milby to make a statement before his sentence.
Dixon High School shooter gets 60 years
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Matthew Milby Jr. gets 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice. Judge John Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon. Milby Jr. received 30 years for...
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
Two-car accident Wednesday night affects traffic near BMO Harris Bank Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking us to avoid the area near the BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday night following a two-car accident in downtown Rockford. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Church and Chestnut Streets. The truck was on it’s side with passengers stuck in the vehicle. Police haven’t released any information on the cause of the crash but say they don’t believe anyone was seriously injured.
Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Combining a cup of Joe and a cop to get to know. That’s the idea behind the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day, at Blue Collar Coffee Co. in Beloit. As with so many good community events, ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day took the last two years off due to COVID-19. But it’s back stronger than ever.
Community and Rockford Park District teams up to rebuild Oxford Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When Cassie Pike moved to Rockford seven years ago, she was sure of one thing. That is, to raise her children in a community with parks nearby, where her kids could expand their imagination in a happy and safe manner. “That’s what parks do, parks build...
Rockford abortion clinic could soon open
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After clearing a hurdle with the city of Rockford, a proposed abortion clinic could soon open on Auburn Street according to the Madison doctor who owns the site. Dr. Dennis Christensen says an old special-use permit allows for the opening of the facility as long as...
Jo Daviess Co. state’s attorney challenges ‘No Cash Bail’ provisions in Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf challenges the constitutionality of the “No Cash Bail” provisions of the Illinois “SAFE-T Act” in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The suit comes before the January 1 enactment of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
South Beloit to apply for grant to build S. Bluff Rd. bike path
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A bike path to offer safer routes for kids at Riverview Elementary School could be a possibility. The city of South Beloit passed a resolution Friday to apply for a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to fund the creation of a bike path on S. Bluff Rd. If selected, the city would receive more than $3.1 million: almost $2.5 million from the state and more than $600,000 matched by the city to cover engineering and construction.
Dixon mayor proclaims city ‘Recovery Friendly’
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Dixon says enough is enough and declares itself a recovery-friendly community; a place that helps its residents who battle drug addictions. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano made the recovery-friendly community proclamation, which he says is the first of its kind in the U.S. He emphasizes it’s time to take a stand as the U.S. sees more than 100,000 people die from drug overdoses in the past year.
The Comeback Kids: Dave Pedersen and Maze Books
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dave Pedersen has worked several jobs across a multitude of industries and now he’s back home with his fascination for writing and reading along for the ride. Dave’s newest venture is in downtown Rockford where you’re encouraged to go in with an open mind to find your latest read.
Warm and Sunny Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the middle 70′s. Down to the low 40′s tonight. Back to the middle 70′s tomorrow with a few more clouds. Cooler by the end of the week with our 1st freeze likely Friday night.
