ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfasu.edu

SFA’s Wind Symphony, Symphonic Band perform celebratory works

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band at Stephen F. Austin State University will celebrate the music of Frank Ticheli, Vincent Persichetti and other composers in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. Director of the Wind Symphony...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

Singin’ Axes, Kantorei choirs to perform diverse program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Singin’ Axes and Kantorei choirs at Stephen F. Austin State University will present the program “A Bit of This, a Bit of That …” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The program theme...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

Eason, Seregow duo to perform concert at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Dr. Bob Eason, adjunct instructor of saxophone at Stephen F. Austin State University, will perform with pianist Michael Seregow in a recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The performance will feature works by Edvard Grieg, Tania León,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nacogdoches, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Education
sfasu.edu

Young pianist Olivia Ajero featured on NPR’s ‘From The Top Daily Joy’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Nacogdoches pianist Olivia Ajero, 14, was featured in a “Daily Joy” online video. “Daily Joy’ is an online video project curated by NPR’s “From The Top” radio program. Its aim is to serve as a reminder of music’s power to uplift, inspire and unite. “Daily Joy” began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues today to offer a much-needed respite from the anxiety and worry that people encounter in the world.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy