SFA Economics Reading Group to host discussion with ‘The Voltage Effect’ author
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The student-led Economics Reading Group in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Rusche College of Business is hosting a virtual discussion with Dr. John A. List, author of “The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale,” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the McGee Business Building, Room 133, and via Zoom.
SFA’s Wind Symphony, Symphonic Band perform celebratory works
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band at Stephen F. Austin State University will celebrate the music of Frank Ticheli, Vincent Persichetti and other composers in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. Director of the Wind Symphony...
Singin’ Axes, Kantorei choirs to perform diverse program
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Singin’ Axes and Kantorei choirs at Stephen F. Austin State University will present the program “A Bit of This, a Bit of That …” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The program theme...
Eason, Seregow duo to perform concert at SFA
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Dr. Bob Eason, adjunct instructor of saxophone at Stephen F. Austin State University, will perform with pianist Michael Seregow in a recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The performance will feature works by Edvard Grieg, Tania León,...
Young pianist Olivia Ajero featured on NPR’s ‘From The Top Daily Joy’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Nacogdoches pianist Olivia Ajero, 14, was featured in a “Daily Joy” online video. “Daily Joy’ is an online video project curated by NPR’s “From The Top” radio program. Its aim is to serve as a reminder of music’s power to uplift, inspire and unite. “Daily Joy” began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues today to offer a much-needed respite from the anxiety and worry that people encounter in the world.
