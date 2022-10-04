Read full article on original website
WMBF
Surfside Beach cleans up after Ian; Crews try beach-scraping to restore dunes
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the South Strand, crews are continuing cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian. Like several other beaches across the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach’s dunes are mostly gone. Surfside Mayor, Bob Hellyer, said public works crews began recovery before Hurricane Ian. He said their efforts first...
Restoring Grand Strand sand dunes damaged during Ian could take months, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many of the Grand Strand’s already fragile sand dunes took a big hit during Hurricane Ian, and officials say it could take months to restore them. Myrtle Beach officials have requested an emergency renourishment for the dunes after the water surge caused destruction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers […]
Myrtle Beach gutter business swamped with calls after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy. “It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure […]
Hurricane Ian caused $13M in damage in North Myrtle Beach, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian caused about $13 million in damage in North Myrtle Beach, according to city officials. The $13.1 million figure does not include beach erosion or dune damage. There were 1,659 properties that were damaged within North Myrtle Beach city limits, according to officials. The damage ranged from minor […]
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Requires Building Permit Even For Hurricane Damage
The city of North Myrtle Beach has made an announcement regarding building permits. It was stated that anyone in the city that is building or making home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian, will still be required to have a building permit. It was explained that though permits are required before recovery can start, they are waving the permit fees. However, fees will not be waived for construction that does not relate to the storm. Permit request can be submitted online or at City Hall, on 1018 2nd Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach.
Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
Grand Strand’s 2 state parks continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW)— Two state parks located on the Grand Strand are moving at their own pace to assess damages and plans for the future after Hurricane Ian. Myrtle Beach State Park reopened on Monday, but Huntington Beach State Park remains closed for cleanup and repairs, officials said. While visitors are now allowed back into […]
Garden City cleanup focused on getting sand off roads, restoring access
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue re-opened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department. Intermittent closures will continue on the southern part of Waccamaw Drive and some side streets, police said. Horry County Public Works crews and other workers started working on Saturday after the […]
wpde.com
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
WMBF
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian, Pawleys Island is drying out and people were enjoying the outdoors Monday afternoon. “I like to fish off the North Causeway bridge, and when I came up here and saw the damage, it’s amazing,” said Michael Farrar Georgetown resident.
WMBF
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has officially been removed. It took crews about two hours to get the boat, named Shayna Michelle, loose and back out into the waters. The original plan was to remove the boat on...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
Coastal Observer
Owners plan to rebuild Pawleys Pier
After hours of standing in the breaking surf, the end of Pawleys Pier settled with a shrug into the waves. Like a tired swimmer, it floated away. It was just after 1 p.m. The tattered American flag still snapped above the gazebo that had shaded generations of anglers. Howard Bond...
WMBF
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
myhorrynews.com
Here's the latest plan for redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club
The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes. Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the...
WMBF
Fire department thanks multiple agencies for help in getting massive Garden City fire under control
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is recognizing multiple agencies for their help in getting a large fire under control after Hurricane Ian swept through the area. Firefighters were called to the house fire Friday night to the end of South Waccamaw Drive, where...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach
PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
wfxb.com
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
