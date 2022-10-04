ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach Requires Building Permit Even For Hurricane Damage

The city of North Myrtle Beach has made an announcement regarding building permits. It was stated that anyone in the city that is building or making home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian, will still be required to have a building permit. It was explained that though permits are required before recovery can start, they are waving the permit fees. However, fees will not be waived for construction that does not relate to the storm. Permit request can be submitted online or at City Hall, on 1018 2nd Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Garden City cleanup focused on getting sand off roads, restoring access

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue re-opened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department. Intermittent closures will continue on the southern part of Waccamaw Drive and some side streets, police said. Horry County Public Works crews and other workers started working on Saturday after the […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
Owners plan to rebuild Pawleys Pier

After hours of standing in the breaking surf, the end of Pawleys Pier settled with a shrug into the waves. Like a tired swimmer, it floated away. It was just after 1 p.m. The tattered American flag still snapped above the gazebo that had shaded generations of anglers. Howard Bond...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
AYNOR, SC
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Here's the latest plan for redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club

The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes. Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach

It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
