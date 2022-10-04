ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Oct. 6 and 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will livestream multiple high school football games as the season continues this week. You can watch the Lubbock High at Palo Duro game here at 7 p.m. The game will also air live on 10Too. Friday, Oct. 6. You can listen to the Tascosa at...
AMARILLO, TX
KXII.com

Denison returns to district play against Terrell

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the field this week when they travel to Terrell. This will be a key district game for Denison coming off their bye week. The Jackets fell to Lovejoy two weeks ago and have had some time to contemplate that one.
DENISON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6

As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 5A Top 10 (10.03.22): A new No. 1

HOUSTON - There is a new No. 1 in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 5A football Top 10. With previous No. 1 Richmond Foster's loss to Magnolia West last week, Lake Creek is now the cream of the crop. The Lions are 6-0 coming off an 80-55 win over rival Montgomery last week.
HOUSTON, TX

