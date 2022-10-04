Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
High school football livestreams for Oct. 6 and 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will livestream multiple high school football games as the season continues this week. You can watch the Lubbock High at Palo Duro game here at 7 p.m. The game will also air live on 10Too. Friday, Oct. 6. You can listen to the Tascosa at...
KXII.com
Denison returns to district play against Terrell
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the field this week when they travel to Terrell. This will be a key district game for Denison coming off their bye week. The Jackets fell to Lovejoy two weeks ago and have had some time to contemplate that one.
AHS moves atop District 3-5A with sweep of Tascosa
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT 3-5A AMARILLO HIGH DEF. TASCOSA 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 What this game means: For Amarillo High, Tuesday's win was yet another boost in a strong season. This one came...
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 5A Top 10 (10.03.22): A new No. 1
HOUSTON - There is a new No. 1 in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 5A football Top 10. With previous No. 1 Richmond Foster's loss to Magnolia West last week, Lake Creek is now the cream of the crop. The Lions are 6-0 coming off an 80-55 win over rival Montgomery last week.
Beaumont United's Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, commits to Washington
Yates, a four-star senior SG recruit, picked the Huskies among a group of nine final DI programs
Comments / 0