Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest on Kenny Pickett decision, Mitch Trubisky benching
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason. Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game,...
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AL Wild Card Odds: Rays vs. Guardians Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022
We have done it, folks. We have made it through the 162-game regular season and are now rewarded with playoff baseball. To open the playoff slate, the Tampa Bay Rays will travel to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a best-of-three series. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy shares true feelings over Jerry Jones’ comments after win vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys stacked their third straight win on Sunday after an impressive 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. At this point, Dallas doesn’t even look like they’re missing their superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. After another win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had nothing but high...
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 5
Injuries and inconsistencies are starting to ramp up and impact your fantasy football roster, something that you should be looking to fix via other means. Addressing your roster’s shortcomings through your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is going to be a turning point for the future of your team, one that could put you on a course to make the championship game.
Rams vet Bobby Wagner’s blunt response to fan he tackled filing a police report
NFL Twitter went bonkers after seeing Los Angeles Rams veteran Bobby Wagner take out a protester who ran onto the field on Monday night in LA’s Week 4 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Apparently, the said fan decided to file a police report against Wagner for tackling him as he ran through Levi’s Stadium with his pink smoke bomb in tow.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Signing News
The New England Patriots are expected to add a quarterback on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are likely going to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. He could be Bailey Zappe's backup on Oct. 9 against the Detroit Lions since both...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers
San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game
After early rumblings that Dak Prescott could make a return to the field Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams, it didn’t take long for the team to rule Prescott out for Week 5. Dallas needed the results of an X-ray scheduled for Tuesday before the […] The post Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Not all at Mitch’s feet’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on replacing Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally going to give what the team’s fans have been craving for since the start of the preseason. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has just announced that the Steelers are going with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as the team’s starter in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills on the road. “Kenny […] The post ‘Not all at Mitch’s feet’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on replacing Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Pitts injury update should frighten Falcons fans
The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the surprise teams early on in the 2022 NFL season. They are 2-2 and coming off an upset win over the Cleveland Browns. However, during the course of the game, rising star tight end Kyle Pitts got nicked up. He suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out […] The post Kyle Pitts injury update should frighten Falcons fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CeeDee Lamb’s blunt message after worrying Cowboys’ Week 5 injury update
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was added to the injury report ahead of the Week 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s not worrying about his availability just yet. Via Jon Machota, Lamb told reporters that he fully expects to be on the field come Sunday. CeeDee Lamb said there are no […] The post CeeDee Lamb’s blunt message after worrying Cowboys’ Week 5 injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals star Kyler Murray will be relieved amid latest Marquise Brown injury update, but J.J. Watt is hurting
Kyler Murray will need all the help he can get as the Arizona Cardinals take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. It’s a mixed bag for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, though, with the Cardinals receiving crucial updates on the injury status of Marquise Brown and JJ Watt ahead of their matchup against […] The post Cardinals star Kyler Murray will be relieved amid latest Marquise Brown injury update, but J.J. Watt is hurting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
