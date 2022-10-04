Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
knsiradio.com
Sartell Woman Killed in Highway 10 Crash
(KNSI) — A 94-year-old Sartell woman has died after a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol’s preliminary crash report says just after 8:00 Tuesday night, 93-year-old James Towler was driving eastbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Highway 10 in Haven Township. Towler was crossing eastbound traffic on Highway 10 when his car was hit by a semi driven by 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, striking tree
A motorcyclist was killed when he struck a deer, which forced him off the road and into a tree. The crash happened at around 3 p.m. Monday on County Road K, south of Reeve in Barron County, Wisconsin, with 72-year-old Raymond Teigen, of Glenwood City, killed in the crash. An...
WEAU-TV 13
Search for missing woman with dementia in Rusk Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the Village of Ingram. Bisson has dementia, and it’s believed she left on foot sometime between noon...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 6, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. Rusk County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Woman Sentenced On Reduced Charges Stemming From Arrest For OWI With Minor Passenger In Car
SAWYER COUNTY -- Court records show that Destiny Kingfisher, of Hayward, WI, has been sentenced on reduced OWI charges from a 2021 traffic stop that led to her arrest. DrydenWire.com had previously reported that Kingfisher, who was 18 at the time, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after her vehicle was stopped for defective exhaust and was charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court with Misdemeanor Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance with a Minor Passenger in the Vehicle, and Misdemeanor Possession of THC.
drydenwire.com
Road Closure Notification CTH M From CTH D To Audubon Road
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen is advising of a road closure in Washburn County and that drivers should plan accordingly. CTH M to have a large culvert replaced south of Audubon Road with a full closure. Flagging operations to be utilized for several small culvert replacements...
drydenwire.com
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
BARRON COUNTY -- A 30-year-old man from Exeland, WI, was found deceased after authorities responded to a call of a truck in the water on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:35 p.m., the Barron...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
cwbradio.com
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Sheriff: Man who didn't return to campsite died in ATV crash
A man who didn't return to a campsite in central Minnesota on Saturday was found dead after crashing an ATV. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old Center City man left his group's campsite in the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and failed to return as expected.
Woman reported missing from Anoka County is found safe
Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Police say that Jaclyn Sutherland has been located and is safe. Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office...
Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River
ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 4, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.
Man with sword, officers who shot him in North Branch identified
The Minnesota BCA has identified the man who was allegedly armed with a sword when he was shot by police in North Branch on Friday, along with the three officers who shot him. The BCA says Erik Hammer, 31, was suicidal and in possession of a sword when officers opened fire in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court.
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
