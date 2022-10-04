SAWYER COUNTY -- Court records show that Destiny Kingfisher, of Hayward, WI, has been sentenced on reduced OWI charges from a 2021 traffic stop that led to her arrest. DrydenWire.com had previously reported that Kingfisher, who was 18 at the time, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after her vehicle was stopped for defective exhaust and was charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court with Misdemeanor Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance with a Minor Passenger in the Vehicle, and Misdemeanor Possession of THC.

HAYWARD, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO