ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Gulfport Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Pass Road and 8th Avenue. A Family Dollar is east side of 8th Avenue north of Pass Road and the Collision Center is on the west side. Central Elementary is across the street. The shooting happened about 2:42 p.m.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
WLOX

Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home. Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
SAUCIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Woman charged with shooting former boyfriend

A Biloxi woman is in jail this morning, charged in the shooting of a former boyfriend on Tuesday night. 21-year-old Chesley Lashaye Rodolfich was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Harrison County jail with a 250 thousand dollar bond set by Judge Albert Fountain. Biloxi Police said they...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Jeans#Ocean Springs High School#Nike#St Martin Ocean
WLOX

Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man set to stand trial for the stabbing death of his father in 2021 is dead. John Anderson was out of jail on bond waiting for his November trial to start. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine how Anderson died.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coffee with a Cop takes place near Cruisin’ at Centennial Plaza

Gulfport Police officers say the best way to start off the morning is with coffee and donuts. The Gulfport Police Department and some firefighters had their National Coffee with a Cop at Centennial Plaza near all the Cruisin’ the Coast action. The department not only wanted to interact with...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

El Saltillo to open location in El Agave building in Gulfport

El Saltillo will open another restaurant, this time in the old El Agave building in downtown Gulfport. The restaurant chain announced its plans on its social media pages, saying the restaurant will be ready to open in about six weeks. El Agave closed its doors last month after nine years...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities. “While this was an unfortunate incident,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Suspects Arrested and Sought by Long Beach Police

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals with commercial burglary and has arrest warrants for two additional suspects after investigating multiple storage unit burglaries in Long Beach. Long Beach Police was assisted in the investigation by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. *Dylan Moore W/M –...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Cruisin’ the Coast events for Thursday, October 6th

Thursday brings even more excitement for residents and Cruisin’ the Coast visitors. ‘Burn ‘em up in the Pass’ is happening from 5 p.m. until dusk. Live entertainment will be offered by the Retrograde Rockers as well. Folks can also head over to Biloxi and check out the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy