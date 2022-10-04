Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast drive-by-shooting victim returns one year later
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The end of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 is a prime spot for taking in Cruisin’ the Coast action. It’s also the same spot where a year ago gun shots rang out striking a bystander. Despite nearly losing his life, the gunshot victim Jerry...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Gulfport Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Pass Road and 8th Avenue. A Family Dollar is east side of 8th Avenue north of Pass Road and the Collision Center is on the west side. Central Elementary is across the street. The shooting happened about 2:42 p.m.
WLOX
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars. Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault. Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of...
Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home. Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
wxxv25.com
Woman charged with shooting former boyfriend
A Biloxi woman is in jail this morning, charged in the shooting of a former boyfriend on Tuesday night. 21-year-old Chesley Lashaye Rodolfich was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Harrison County jail with a 250 thousand dollar bond set by Judge Albert Fountain. Biloxi Police said they...
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily...
WLOX
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man set to stand trial for the stabbing death of his father in 2021 is dead. John Anderson was out of jail on bond waiting for his November trial to start. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine how Anderson died.
wxxv25.com
Coffee with a Cop takes place near Cruisin’ at Centennial Plaza
Gulfport Police officers say the best way to start off the morning is with coffee and donuts. The Gulfport Police Department and some firefighters had their National Coffee with a Cop at Centennial Plaza near all the Cruisin’ the Coast action. The department not only wanted to interact with...
wxxv25.com
El Saltillo to open location in El Agave building in Gulfport
El Saltillo will open another restaurant, this time in the old El Agave building in downtown Gulfport. The restaurant chain announced its plans on its social media pages, saying the restaurant will be ready to open in about six weeks. El Agave closed its doors last month after nine years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
Warrant issued for Mississippi man suspected of cutting phone lines, stealing cable
Authorities are searching for a Mississippi man who is suspected of cutting phone lines and stealing the cable. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the George County Sheriff’s Office is searching for James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale. McDaniel is described as a white man around 5′9″ tall, weighing roughly...
WLOX
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities. “While this was an unfortunate incident,...
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
thegazebogazette.com
Suspects Arrested and Sought by Long Beach Police
The Long Beach Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals with commercial burglary and has arrest warrants for two additional suspects after investigating multiple storage unit burglaries in Long Beach. Long Beach Police was assisted in the investigation by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. *Dylan Moore W/M –...
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast events for Thursday, October 6th
Thursday brings even more excitement for residents and Cruisin’ the Coast visitors. ‘Burn ‘em up in the Pass’ is happening from 5 p.m. until dusk. Live entertainment will be offered by the Retrograde Rockers as well. Folks can also head over to Biloxi and check out the...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
Comments / 0