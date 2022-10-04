ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...

