Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
kmrskkok.com
Dorrance “Dorry” Larson
Dorrance “Dorry” Larson, age 73 of Rosholt, South Dakota, formerly of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2022. Visitation for Dorry Larson will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Rosholt Community Center. Funeral services for...
wizmnews.com
Another Minnesota 3rd party US House candidate dies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal...
Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...
Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration?
The last time Minnesotans elected a Republican governor, Apple had yet to release the original iPhone. Tim Pawlenty was the last Republican governor, and he left in 2011. Many of his senior advisors have since retired or cashed in on their government service by becoming lobbyists and consultants. If Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen […] The post Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
fox9.com
Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota legislators create secular caucus to counter Christian nationalism
From left, Sens. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, and John Marty, DFL-Roseville, confer during a Senate floor session. Photo by David J. Oakes/Senate Media Services. A group of Democratic state legislators announced on Wednesday the creation of the Secular Government Caucus to counter the rise in Christian nationalism and politicians imposing their personal religious beliefs on others.
mprnews.org
Voter guide: See 2nd District candidates' stances on guns, abortion, more
Editor's note: Candidate Paula Overby died Wednesday. MPR News is working to determine how her death will impact voting. Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. Of those eight, the race for the 2nd Congressional District is among the most watched House campaigns in the country.
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) spent time during the week investigating a waterfowl-hunting trespass complaint. The remainder of the week was spent training. Huener was at Camp Ripley for training while COC Hams attended training in Arden Hills. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time checking anglers on the Rainy River,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul nonprofit faces food program termination over ties to $250 million fraud case
A St. Paul organization that was shut down by state authorities after its alleged involvement in a $250 million child feeding scam was made public was rejected reinstatement by a federal judge on Tuesday. Early in August, a month before accusations against 49 persons were made public, Partners in Nutrition,...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
lakesarearadio.net
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. Leaders on both sides of the aisle disagreed...
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett won't commit to accepting election result
Source: Kim Crockett for Secretary of State, Facebook. Republican Kim Crockett, who is challenging Democrat Steve Simon to become Secretary of State – responsible for overseeing Minnesota's elections, will not commit to accepting the results of next month's mid-terms. In a debate on WCCO Radio at the weekend, Crockett...
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
Comments / 0