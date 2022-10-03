ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

'It is going to be emotional': Residents of Florida island cut off from the mainland by Hurricane Ian are set to return to survey 'unlivable' homes

A week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, residents of one of its barrier islands will be allowed to return to view their homes Wednesday for the first time since the storm devastated the once tranquil community. Ian wiped out a portion of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island to the...
SANIBEL, FL
The Good Stuff: Providing a helping hand at Cookie Cookie Ice Cream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How sweet it is when someone comes along to provide a helping hand. Last week, KDKA's Heather Abraham introduced you to the Feda family, who are behind the Cookie Cookie Ice Cream company. They opened last month in Kennedy Township with the business centered around Hannah. She's...
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, PA

