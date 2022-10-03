Read full article on original website
'It is going to be emotional': Residents of Florida island cut off from the mainland by Hurricane Ian are set to return to survey 'unlivable' homes
A week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, residents of one of its barrier islands will be allowed to return to view their homes Wednesday for the first time since the storm devastated the once tranquil community. Ian wiped out a portion of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island to the...
Ex-NRA spokesperson says she doesn't care about Walker scandal. See GOP commentator's response
The Daily Beast is reporting that the mother of one of Herschel Walker's children accused him of paying for an abortion. Walker has denied the accusation. Conservative commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin discusses the accusation and how it could affect the midterm elections. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. What is Herschel Walker going...
The Good Stuff: Providing a helping hand at Cookie Cookie Ice Cream
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How sweet it is when someone comes along to provide a helping hand. Last week, KDKA's Heather Abraham introduced you to the Feda family, who are behind the Cookie Cookie Ice Cream company. They opened last month in Kennedy Township with the business centered around Hannah. She's...
