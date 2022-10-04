Final preparations underway as new CEO gears up for Big Fresno Fair

Last-minute preparations are underway to judge every entry and set up all of the rides at the Big Fresno Fair.

Cruising through the fairgrounds, you can feel the excitement brewing for the 139th annual event.

Livestock was moving in and the poultry was out to play.

"His name is Canelo since he's a fighter, and Canelo is one of the best Mexican fighters right now, so that's his name," Reedley Middle College High School Freshman Jonathan Ramirez said while showing off his turkey.

Canelo will be auctioned off Saturday morning and Ramirez, along with several of his classmates, are still looking for a buyer.

Raising an animal gives them hands-on experience and sets them up for the future.

"It's super cool for our school since it looks better for college applications and we also get extra credit from it, and just having fun in general," Ramirez said.

Final judging was underway in the agriculture building on a variety of different fruits.

"Figs, pears, persimmons, we're going to do kumquats, nectarines, peaches, plums," said judge Dana Taniguchi as he read off a list of entries.

He's been doing this for many years and has a trained eye on how to score it.

"We're looking for defects, uniformity, true to variety," Taniguchi said.

In the Livin' Local Marketplace, grab a basket and get ready to shop.

You'll find everything from repurposed cars to candles to crosses and it's all made by local vendors.

This year the fair has new leadership.

It will be Laurie King's first year as CEO, but not her first year with the fair.

"I've been here for the last 20 years and love what I get to do," King said.

She says in less than 48 hours, this mostly empty lot will be filled with rides and ready for families to enjoy.

"You'll see a lot of your favorite things with just a lot of amazing fair food, great exhibits and lot of just great family-friendly fun and entertainment," King said.