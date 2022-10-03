ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

CBS LA

280 San Bernardino tenants searching for new housing as city looks to close decrepit dormitory

The tenants of an unpermitted apartment building in San Bernardino said that the City of San Bernardino is making the matter worse by forcing them out of the dilapidated former dormitory."Truth is that you have to be a qualified applicant in order to redeem those resources so it's useless," said resident Angel Villanueva. "It seems like the system is set up for failure."With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building, many like Villanueva moved into the unpermitted apartment as a last resort. "This...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help

Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iecn.com

Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness

On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Riverside adopts homeless encampment ban along the Santa Ana River

The Riverside City Council overwhelmingly adopted an ordinance making homeless encampments along many parts of the Santa Ana River bottom illegal.The new regulations passed on a 6-1 vote with Clarissa Cervantes being the lone council member to vote against the ordinance. Beginning on Nov. 4, no one is allowed to lie, sit, sleep or maintain a habitable space along the areas designated as "wildland urban interface." Police officers, firefighters code enforcement and other officials can take down any camps in the specified areas. The items confiscated during these sweeps will be placed in storage facilities and those affected by the new ordinance...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Rancho Cucamonga and SBCTA Approve Sale of Property for Development of Brightline West Full-Service Transit Station at Cucamonga Station

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The City of Rancho Cucamonga City Council and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board of Directors have approved the first step of the sale of a five-acre portion of the jointly owned property at Cucamonga Station to Brightline West. The agreement clears the path for Brightline West to develop the property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court, and build the first high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert, and Las Vegas. Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005929/en/ The Brightline West Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, will be home to the first high-speed passenger rail service in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert and Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
97X

California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian

A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

News Alert: Barstow, CA: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway announces plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway.

Source: Burlington North Santa Fe Railway (Information) Pictures: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has announced plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway. According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, BNSF Railway plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a...
BARSTOW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices

The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump.  According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing.  California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing

One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

