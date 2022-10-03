Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
World’s First Google Pixel Watch Introduced, Has Fitbit’s Best Health and Fitness Features
Kids have the Mellow Watch, and soon, everyone will have the chance to get the world’s first Google Pixel Watch. Running Wear OS 3.5 and available in WiFi or LTE variants, it comes equipped with a 1.2-inch display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a Exynos 9110 chipset, 2GB of RAM, a heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5ATM water resistance as well as a 294mAh battery good for up to 24-hours of use.
Don’t Pay $100, Get the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller (iOS) for $44.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iOS is compatible with most iPhones, and you can get one for $44.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Its ergonomic design is designed for long gaming sessions, complete with a handheld grip and optimized button placements for intuitive gameplay. Product page. Sale. Universal...
Don’t Pay $1100, Pre-Order a Google Pixel 7 Pro Smartphone + $200 Amazon Gift Card for $899 Shipped – Today Only
Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone today and get a $200 Amazon gift card bundled with it, today only, originally $1098. Its 6.71” AMOLED QHD+ LTPO panel with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate is a stunner to say the least, while IP68 rating ensures protection from dust as well as water, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Product page.
Don’t Pay $85, Get an Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Smart Display for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) smart display can be used for many things, including streaming your favorite shows, checking the weather, setting reminders and more, all for $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $84.99. Thanks to its crisp 5.5-inch display, Echo Show 5 fits can be put in just about any room of your house and seamlessly blend into your décor. You can start your day with a Sunrise Routine that turns your lights on gradually, plays the news, and shows you the weather for the day. Product page.
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time
Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
Space Advertising Could Take Off in 2023, Would Use an Array of Tiny Satellites
Capturing the world’s first 4K satellite selfie is one thing, space advertising is another that may soon take off as early as 2023. There is already one startup working on a solution and their method would be similar skytyping, only in low-Earth orbit rather than in the atmosphere. This means the advertisements would only be visible only at night, but could be seen from anywhere in the world.
The awesome Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV returns to its lowest ever price
The Sony A95K returns to its lowest ever price in Amazon's OLED TV deals - and there are sizeable discounts on both sizes of the premium panel.
