Soccer

The Independent

NWSL abuse was systemic, damning report says

An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates wrote in her report on the investigation. U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL...
ClutchPoints

Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins

In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.
SOCCER
CNN

Players react: women's soccer report

Players “horrified, heartbroken, frustrated” after report documents misconduct and abuse of women’s soccer players by coaches, and owners’ failure to help.
SOCCER
Albany Herald

Investigation finds systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer

An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer in the United States. The report, led by former acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates and released Monday, was based on more than 200 interviews and reveals the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation (USSF) failed to provide a safe environment for players.
SOCCER
Reuters

Soccer-Thorns, Timbers fire two executives amid abuse report fallout

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

NWSL's Merritt Mathias reflects on Riley abuse

Merritt Mathias was drafted by FC Kansas City in 2013, the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The former Texas A&M defender went on to win a title with KC in 2014. She was traded to the Seattle Reign the following season, and she helped lead the team to a 2015 NWSL Shield. Then, in 2018, former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley convinced Mathias to join his club. For Mathias, now 32, who had known Riley since the start of her professional career, the trade offer to join the Courage seemed like the perfect opportunity to take her game to the next level. That year, the defender recorded an assist in the championship game as the Courage won the title.
SOCCER

