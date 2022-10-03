Read full article on original website
Related
5 takeaways from the report on abuse in the National Women's Soccer League
A new investigative report details sexual misconduct and verbal abuse by coaches in the league – and a lack of action by those in charge to address problems, despite years of players' complaints.
Former NWSL Commissioner Deflects Blame Amid Abuse Scandals
Lisa Baird claimed she did not ignore allegations made against former Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley.
USWNT players 'horrified, heartbroken' after Yates Report, want owners who enabled abuse 'gone'
A shaken Becky Sauerbrunn, the U.S. women's national team's typically stoic captain, said she and her teammates are "horrified, and heartbroken, and frustrated, and exhausted, and really really angry" one day after a U.S. Soccer-commissioned report detailed widespread and systemic abuse in women's soccer. The report, the result of a...
NWSL abuse was systemic, damning report says
An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates wrote in her report on the investigation. U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins
In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.
Investigation finds ‘systemic’ abuse of players, while NWSL, USSF stayed silent
After year-long investigation into allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct, a report from Sally Yates recommends expansive action from NWSL, USSF.
Soccer-U.S. captain Sauerbrunn says responsible parties in NWSL abuse case must leave
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of individuals at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and U.S. Soccer who failed to protect players from abuse, after an inquiry found widespread misconduct in the professional league.
Players react: women's soccer report
Players “horrified, heartbroken, frustrated” after report documents misconduct and abuse of women’s soccer players by coaches, and owners’ failure to help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Investigation finds systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer
An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer in the United States. The report, led by former acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates and released Monday, was based on more than 200 interviews and reveals the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation (USSF) failed to provide a safe environment for players.
Soccer-England women to join U.S. in show of support for NWSL players
Oct 6 (Reuters) - England and the United States will come together to show their support for the victims of the abuse scandal that has rocked the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when the countries meet in a friendly on Friday, Lionesses forward Beth Mead said.
Abuse is rife and 'systemic' in women's soccer. What will U.S. Soccer, NWSL do about it?
Among the emphases of Sally Yates' investigative report on abuse in women's soccer was that the problem is "systemic." Yates' investigation, the shorter of two independent probes into the sport, revealed a vicious cycle of power imbalances and insufficient safeguards that followed elite players to the National Women's Soccer League, but did not begin there.
Soccer-Thorns, Timbers fire two executives amid abuse report fallout
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brittney Griner’s appeal date in Russian court, revealed
Unfortunately, news on the Brittney Griner front have been hard to come by these days. The buzz may have died down a bit on her case, by the fact of the matter is that the WNBA star still remains detained in Russia for drug possession. It has now been well over 200 days since the Phoenix Mercury center has been in prison.
ESPN
NWSL's Merritt Mathias reflects on Riley abuse
Merritt Mathias was drafted by FC Kansas City in 2013, the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The former Texas A&M defender went on to win a title with KC in 2014. She was traded to the Seattle Reign the following season, and she helped lead the team to a 2015 NWSL Shield. Then, in 2018, former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley convinced Mathias to join his club. For Mathias, now 32, who had known Riley since the start of her professional career, the trade offer to join the Courage seemed like the perfect opportunity to take her game to the next level. That year, the defender recorded an assist in the championship game as the Courage won the title.
Euro 2022 improved the perception of women's football
UEFA has released a report detailing the positive impact of Women's Euro 2022, from improved perceptions to record crowds & social/economic boosts.
UEFA・
Comments / 0