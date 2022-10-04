Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community
In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest.
FOX 11 and 41
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
FOX 11 and 41
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County masseuse’s license suspended amid reports of misconduct
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A masseuse in Benton County has had his license suspended following accusations of inappropriately touching his patients. A law health judge, Presiding Officer Joslyn K. N. Sibling, suspended Kyle Stephen Pierce’s credentials at a motion on September 28, 2022, after reviewing the evidence, according to the Summary Action order from the Washington State Department of Health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 11 and 41
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. – UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original...
FOX 11 and 41
Multi-car crash backs up traffic around I-82 and Yakitat Road
BENTON CITY, Wash. – Traffic is backed up around I-82 Milepost 98 near Yakitat Road following a collision involving multiple cars. At least one of the vehicles is commercial, according to Washington State Patrol. One of the cars involved is blocking one lane of traffic, according to WSP. There...
FOX 11 and 41
Local movie ‘All Sorts’ available on streaming services
GRANGER, Wash. – A critically-acclaimed movie made in Washington by a Granger resident, “All Sorts,” will be available on multiple streaming platforms October 5 following a six-month theatrical tour. The quirky, office comedy with a magical twist is writer-director J. Rick Castañeda’s second feature film, inspired by his time working in a law office.
Comments / 0