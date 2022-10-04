ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community

In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest.
KENNEWICK, WA
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme

YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
YAKIMA, WA
Benton County masseuse’s license suspended amid reports of misconduct

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A masseuse in Benton County has had his license suspended following accusations of inappropriately touching his patients. A law health judge, Presiding Officer Joslyn K. N. Sibling, suspended Kyle Stephen Pierce’s credentials at a motion on September 28, 2022, after reviewing the evidence, according to the Summary Action order from the Washington State Department of Health.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Pasco, WA
Yakima, WA
Pasco, WA
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. – UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original...
BENTON CITY, WA
Multi-car crash backs up traffic around I-82 and Yakitat Road

BENTON CITY, Wash. – Traffic is backed up around I-82 Milepost 98 near Yakitat Road following a collision involving multiple cars. At least one of the vehicles is commercial, according to Washington State Patrol. One of the cars involved is blocking one lane of traffic, according to WSP. There...
BENTON CITY, WA
Local movie ‘All Sorts’ available on streaming services

GRANGER, Wash. – A critically-acclaimed movie made in Washington by a Granger resident, “All Sorts,” will be available on multiple streaming platforms October 5 following a six-month theatrical tour. The quirky, office comedy with a magical twist is writer-director J. Rick Castañeda’s second feature film, inspired by his time working in a law office.
GRANGER, WA

