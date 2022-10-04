Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Related
Mariners Wild Card games schedule released
After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
MLive.com
Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader
The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
Daily Evergreen
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
numberfire.com
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting fifth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson in left field for Texas on Wednesday
Texas Rangers utility-man Charlie Culberson is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Culberson will man left field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right and Kole Calhoun was rested. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Hunter Renfroe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Bryan Garcia pitches into seventh inning as Detroit Tigers take down Seattle Mariners, 4-3
SEATTLE — Detroit Tigers right-hander Bryan Garcia lost his footing and took a tumble. In the fifth inning, Garcia threw a second-pitch changeup to Sam Haggerty. On his way toward home plate, he slipped while releasing the pitch — just a bit outside — before falling into a sideways somersault. "The tumble threw me out of whack,"...
numberfire.com
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Brewers' Willy Adames batting second on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adames will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Kolten Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 11.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
numberfire.com
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Jace Peterson batting fifth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peterson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Austin Riley left on Atlanta's bench on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Riley will rest versus his division rivals after Ehire Adrianza was picked as Atlanta's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 451 batted balls this season, Riley has recorded a 15.7% barrel rate...
Comments / 0