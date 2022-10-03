Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
New Britain Herald
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Annual event honors Eastern Connecticut State University student killed by ex-boyfriend
Eastern Connecticut State University honored a student who was a victim of domestic violence by hosting the third annual Alyssiah Wiley End Relationship Violence Awareness on Tuesday.
Bristol Press
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Yale Daily News
Community members protest local restaurant for wage theft, alleged police retaliation
Civil and labor rights groups in New Haven are protesting alleged police retaliation in the face of a case of wage theft. John Lugo, organizing director for the advocacy group Unidad Latina en Accion, was arrested by New Haven police on Aug. 30 for disorderly conduct while protesting alleged wage theft. ULA contends that NHPD behavior constituted a case of assault, and have protested both the original wage theft case as well as Lugo’s arrest.
Police identify Waterbury high school student killed in shooting on Bishop Street
A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Waterbury Tuesday night.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat
Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.
Yale to pay $308K after allegations that fertility center violated Controlled Substances Act when nurse stole fentanyl
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, will pay the federal government $308,250 to resolve allegations that the fertility center violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to Connecticut U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. The fertility center, located on the university’s Orange campus, faced allegations […]
wiltonbulletin.com
As Alex Jones rages against CT trial, mom describes how one son lived — and one died — at Sandy Hook
WATERBURY — As Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones stood outside the courthouse Tuesday morning to complain that he was being treated unfairly by the press and the judge, Francine Wheeler, mother of Ben Wheeler, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told a jury of six how her older son Nate survived.
Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
Register Citizen
After 5 years in limbo, murder trial begins for Waterbury man accused of killing Norwalk man
STAMFORD — The murder trial for a Waterbury man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old Norwalk man kicked off Tuesday after sitting on the criminal docket at the state Superior Court in Stamford for more than five years. Ibo Boone, 35, sat alongside criminal defense attorney Phillip Russell as...
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
Register Citizen
Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event
BRIDGEPORT — Leatha Crook didn't know she was having a stroke, but she knew something was wrong. About eight months ago, the 57-year-old Stratford resident had returned from shopping with a friend, and was suddenly unable to move. "If I moved, I would have fell," Crook said. Crook spoke...
Parent accused of assaulting youth football coach with helmet in Connecticut
Police say the father swung a helmet with such force that the coach was knocked unconscious.
Manchester man found guilty of assaulting child he met through after-school program in Hartford
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury has found a 43-year-old Manchester man guilty of sexually assaulting a child he met at an after-school program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Hartford’s states attorney. Robert Nichols was found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, along with risk of injury to a minor on Sept. […]
Register Citizen
Yale to pay over $300K after nurse stole fentanyl from patients, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Yale University has agreed to pay more than $300,000 for failing to comply with the Controlled Substances Act after a nurse stole fentanyl meant to ease the pain of fertility patients, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. The agreement follows an investigation sparked by...
Increased occupancy at Yale New Haven Hospital causes issues for patients and physicians
This means that when it is determined that a patient must be admitted to the hospital, it can take over 4 hours to get them out of the waiting room.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Hartford police investigating deadly shooting on Park Street. CT voters most concerned about inflation, according to poll.
