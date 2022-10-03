ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency

NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Derby, CT
Ansonia, CT
Derby, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Yale Daily News

Community members protest local restaurant for wage theft, alleged police retaliation

Civil and labor rights groups in New Haven are protesting alleged police retaliation in the face of a case of wage theft. John Lugo, organizing director for the advocacy group Unidad Latina en Accion, was arrested by New Haven police on Aug. 30 for disorderly conduct while protesting alleged wage theft. ULA contends that NHPD behavior constituted a case of assault, and have protested both the original wage theft case as well as Lugo’s arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat

Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Yale to pay $308K after allegations that fertility center violated Controlled Substances Act when nurse stole fentanyl

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, will pay the federal government $308,250 to resolve allegations that the fertility center violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to Connecticut U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. The fertility center, located on the university’s Orange campus, faced allegations […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event

BRIDGEPORT — Leatha Crook didn't know she was having a stroke, but she knew something was wrong. About eight months ago, the 57-year-old Stratford resident had returned from shopping with a friend, and was suddenly unable to move. "If I moved, I would have fell," Crook said. Crook spoke...
STRATFORD, CT

