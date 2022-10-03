Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO