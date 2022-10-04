ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Confirms He'll Run For President Again In 2024: Report

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden reportedly told the Rev. Al Sharpton he is going to run for reelection in 2024, an official of Sharpton’s National Action Network told NBC News on Monday.

Biden, 79, made the remark while posing for a photograph last month at the White House with Sharpton, who is also an MSNBC host, according to the National Action Network official.

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden reportedly said while standing with Sharpton, confirming reports from Biden allies who’ve said he will run again.

Biden made the remark after Sharpton reminded him about a conversation the two had a few months before Biden declared his 2020 candidacy, when Biden was seeking Sharpton’s endorsement, the official said.

Though a summer survey showed Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024, with many citing Biden’s age and job performance, the party establishment is prepared to stand behind Biden.

“Biden’s the one that can say I already slayed that dragon and I’ll slay him again,” presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told Business Insider last month, echoing comments several Democrats in Congress have made.

That so-called dragon would be Donald Trump, who’s repeatedly teased another run in 2024 after losing the presidency to Biden in 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 199

Squid
2d ago

The decision to run again from this dementia addled ,silly old man doesn’t bother me. What bothers me, is the wacko’s that will vote for him. God help us !!!

Reply(14)
129
Tony The Tiger
2d ago

At the rate we’re going, can’t stop but wonder just how many more millions of illegals would enter the USA by the end of this presidency. And this demented President wants to go at it again for another term? Need to vote all DemoCraps out.

Reply(3)
52
Pam Herron
2d ago

That a joke do y really think y going to win. lmfao nope y have ruined this world let people get worse things going up n not going no where cause a had biden get out yr no good period pont blank

Reply(1)
26
