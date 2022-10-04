ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
La Mirada, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
La Mirada, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign

First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 12: Finally Family Homes Inaugural Cornhole Tourney Seeks Sponsors

What could be better than building relationships while playing cornhole and sipping on local brews? How about doing those things while helping young adults who are leaving foster care without a home?. Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Inaugural Cornhole Tournament,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
#The Employer#Health And Safety#Vocational Skills#La Mirada Resource Center#La Mirada Blvd
Witness LA

“Unconscionable” Jail Conditions Spur LA County Supervisors to Explore Building Locked Mental Health Facilities

On Tuesday, September 13, after hearing about persistent, inhumane conditions at Los Angeles County’s jail intake center, the LA County Board of Supervisors used a spur-of-the-moment motion to reintroduce the possibility of building a brand new locked medical facility—or facilities—to replace the dilapidated and dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help

This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
FULLERTON, CA
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

What is CERT Training and how can it save your life?

The City of West Hollywood is getting out the word that the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Team (“CERT”) is presenting CERT Training. Following a disaster, police, fire, and medical professionals may not be able to meet the immediate demand for emergency medical attention. Residents and neighbors may need to rely upon one another to help with immediate life-saving needs. CERT Training was developed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide basic fire safety and life-saving skills.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
securityboulevard.com

FAIL: Los Angeles School District Loses 500GB of PII

LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho (pictured) refused to pay the ransom, calling it “absurd” and “insulting.” That’s all very alpha-male of him, but now the kids’ personal data are all over the dark web. I grade that with a big, fat F. The self-styled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,133 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,709, county case totals to 3,459,997 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,983, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAC+USC Medical Center seeking public's help identifying patient

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize him?. LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 27. The man is between 60 and 65-years-old, 5'6" tall, 119 lbs., with a thin build and medium stature. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

