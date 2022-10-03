Jazz Concert Salutes ‘LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson’. Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra program a high-energy tribute. (VERO BEACH, FL) October 3, 2022 – Frank Wosar will lead the Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra in an October tribute to two of the most important figures in jazz, Stan Kenton and Maynard Ferguson. The JAZZ Orchestra of Central Florida’s finest jazz musicians will present LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 16 at the Emerson Center, 1590 27th Avenue in Vero Beach. Kenton was known for his big blaring horn sections—his was the original “wall of sound.” Under the direction of Wosar, the Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra will feature an enlarged big band (the same size as Kenton’s) playing a number of songs written and arranged by Kenton, including “Malaguena,” “Peanut Vendor,” and “A Little Minor Booze.” The concert will also pay homage to trumpeter and composer, Maynard Ferguson. Ferguson came to prominence playing in Stan Kenton’s orchestra before forming his own band in 1957. Selections from Ferguson will include “Coconut Champagne,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Birdland,” “MacArthur Park,” and more. Tickets are $30 in advance for adults, available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson is free for those aged 18 and under or with a student ID. For more information, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO