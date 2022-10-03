Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
fgcuathletics.com
Men's and Women's Cross Country Head To FSU Invite
Meet Details Friday, October 7 | Men's 8k | 7:40 am | Women's 5k | 8:15 am. Location Tallahassee, Fla. // Apalachee Regional Park. Teams LSU, Miami, USF, Indiana Wesleyan, Tampa, William Carey, Jacksonville, Florida Tech. Live Results Here. Instagram FGCU Cross Country. Facebook FGCU Cross Country. FORT MYERS, Fla....
fgcuathletics.com
Anna Claire Bridge Named ASUN Women's Golfer of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. Anna Claire Bridge was named ASUN Women's Golfer of the Week Thursday after earning her first career tournament win at the Jupiter Invite. Bridge fired a final-round 68, a career low, en route to capture the individual crown. On Tuesday, she won on the title on the final hole, paring the 18th to overcome a one-stroke deficit to win by one as the then event leader double-bogeyed.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Heads to Kentucky for Matchups with EKU, Bellarmine
Match 11 FGCU (5-5-0, 3-1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (6-3-2, 2-1-2 ASUN) Date // Time Thursday, October 6 // 4 p.m. Match 12 FGCU (5-5-0, 3-1-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4) Date // Time Sunday, October 9 // 1 p.m. Location Louisville, Ky. // Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Live Statistics...
fgcuathletics.com
Johnston Named Preseason All-ASUN, Eagles Picked to Finish Fourth
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team was picked fourth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches' Poll as well as the Preseason Media Poll, as announced by the conference, Wednesday afternoon. Junior Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) also earned a spot on the Preseason All-ASUN Team. "Congrats...
fgcuathletics.com
Bridge Wins Jupiter Invite Individual Title, FGCU Places Second
JUPITER, Fla. - Freshman Anna Claire Bridge won the Jupiter Invitational individual title Tuesday as FGCU placed second as a team. "I am really proud of the team's effort, and I hoped we made Southwest Florida smile a little amid the heartbreak of Hurricane Ian," first-year head coach Shannon Sykora said. "We played solid most of the day today, but we gave some shots away toward the end. Anna Claire played great all week and was able to take the title on the last hole for her career first win. I couldn't be happier for her."
WPBF News 25
Rory McIlory hosts golf clinic on Palm Beach to benefit Youth on Course
PALM BEACH, Fla. — How would you like to get some golf tips from one of the game's all-time best? Four-time major champion Rory McIlory hosted a golf clinic Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach Par 3 course to benefit Youth on Course, which is an organization that tries to get kids playing the game of golf with just $5 rounds.
Undefeated and undeniable: Cardinal Newman football owns John Carroll with second half shutout
WEST PALM BEACH — Cardinal Newman football made the most of its night honoring the Crusaders' undefeated 1970 team. The Crusaders bashed John Carroll Catholic 40-7 on Monday in a matchup of top Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast programs. ...
upressonline.com
FAU moves up eight spots in national rankings for best public universities
Florida Atlantic University made some strides in presenting itself as one of the best universities in the United States. According to this year’s Best Public Schools Rankings from U.S. News and World Report, FAU went from 140th to 132th, the biggest jump by any public university in Florida. The university also ranked second from Florida in Campus Diversity, making it the second most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse school in the State University System.
southfloridaweekend.com
PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
wiareport.com
Stacy Volnick Selected to Lead Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton
The board of trustees of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton has selected Stacy Volnick as interim president of the university. She will begin her new role on January 1, 2023, after President John Kelly steps down at the end of the calendar year. Florida Atlantic University enrolls nearly 25,000...
There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
veronews.com
Former rocker turned healthcare exec finds his passion reimagining barrier island homes
Fun enough that Ken Cooper, a highly successful entrepreneur and executive who has worked in finance, the music industry and healthcare, says that he has finally found his true passion renovating and reimagining beautiful homes on the barrier island. “I don’t know what it is exactly, but I love the...
veronews.com
Salute to Jazz ‘LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson’ Oct. 16 in Vero Beach
Jazz Concert Salutes ‘LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson’. Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra program a high-energy tribute. (VERO BEACH, FL) October 3, 2022 – Frank Wosar will lead the Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra in an October tribute to two of the most important figures in jazz, Stan Kenton and Maynard Ferguson. The JAZZ Orchestra of Central Florida’s finest jazz musicians will present LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 16 at the Emerson Center, 1590 27th Avenue in Vero Beach. Kenton was known for his big blaring horn sections—his was the original “wall of sound.” Under the direction of Wosar, the Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra will feature an enlarged big band (the same size as Kenton’s) playing a number of songs written and arranged by Kenton, including “Malaguena,” “Peanut Vendor,” and “A Little Minor Booze.” The concert will also pay homage to trumpeter and composer, Maynard Ferguson. Ferguson came to prominence playing in Stan Kenton’s orchestra before forming his own band in 1957. Selections from Ferguson will include “Coconut Champagne,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Birdland,” “MacArthur Park,” and more. Tickets are $30 in advance for adults, available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson is free for those aged 18 and under or with a student ID. For more information, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
veronews.com
Urology practice boasts new offices, state-of-art technology
Florida Healthcare Specialists Urology has been sharing their medical office space with Florida Cancer Specialists since 2016. As the patient load increased and more office procedures and services were offered, more space was needed and the practice has now moved into a new suite of offices upstairs from Florida Cancer Specialists.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in West Palm Beach 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in West Palm Beach 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in West Palm Beach, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in West Palm Beach as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in...
