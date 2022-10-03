ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Men's and Women's Cross Country Head To FSU Invite

Meet Details Friday, October 7 | Men's 8k | 7:40 am | Women's 5k | 8:15 am. Location Tallahassee, Fla. // Apalachee Regional Park. Teams LSU, Miami, USF, Indiana Wesleyan, Tampa, William Carey, Jacksonville, Florida Tech. Live Results Here. Instagram FGCU Cross Country. Facebook FGCU Cross Country. FORT MYERS, Fla....
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Anna Claire Bridge Named ASUN Women's Golfer of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. Anna Claire Bridge was named ASUN Women's Golfer of the Week Thursday after earning her first career tournament win at the Jupiter Invite. Bridge fired a final-round 68, a career low, en route to capture the individual crown. On Tuesday, she won on the title on the final hole, paring the 18th to overcome a one-stroke deficit to win by one as the then event leader double-bogeyed.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Heads to Kentucky for Matchups with EKU, Bellarmine

Match 11 FGCU (5-5-0, 3-1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (6-3-2, 2-1-2 ASUN) Date // Time Thursday, October 6 // 4 p.m. Match 12 FGCU (5-5-0, 3-1-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4) Date // Time Sunday, October 9 // 1 p.m. Location Louisville, Ky. // Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Live Statistics...
RICHMOND, KY
fgcuathletics.com

Johnston Named Preseason All-ASUN, Eagles Picked to Finish Fourth

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team was picked fourth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches' Poll as well as the Preseason Media Poll, as announced by the conference, Wednesday afternoon. Junior Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) also earned a spot on the Preseason All-ASUN Team. "Congrats...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Bridge Wins Jupiter Invite Individual Title, FGCU Places Second

JUPITER, Fla. - Freshman Anna Claire Bridge won the Jupiter Invitational individual title Tuesday as FGCU placed second as a team. "I am really proud of the team's effort, and I hoped we made Southwest Florida smile a little amid the heartbreak of Hurricane Ian," first-year head coach Shannon Sykora said. "We played solid most of the day today, but we gave some shots away toward the end. Anna Claire played great all week and was able to take the title on the last hole for her career first win. I couldn't be happier for her."
FORT MYERS, FL
WPBF News 25

Rory McIlory hosts golf clinic on Palm Beach to benefit Youth on Course

PALM BEACH, Fla. — How would you like to get some golf tips from one of the game's all-time best? Four-time major champion Rory McIlory hosted a golf clinic Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach Par 3 course to benefit Youth on Course, which is an organization that tries to get kids playing the game of golf with just $5 rounds.
PALM BEACH, FL
upressonline.com

FAU moves up eight spots in national rankings for best public universities

Florida Atlantic University made some strides in presenting itself as one of the best universities in the United States. According to this year’s Best Public Schools Rankings from U.S. News and World Report, FAU went from 140th to 132th, the biggest jump by any public university in Florida. The university also ranked second from Florida in Campus Diversity, making it the second most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse school in the State University System.
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs

South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
veronews.com

Salute to Jazz ‘LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson’ Oct. 16 in Vero Beach

Jazz Concert Salutes ‘LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson’. Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra program a high-energy tribute. (VERO BEACH, FL) October 3, 2022 – Frank Wosar will lead the Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra in an October tribute to two of the most important figures in jazz, Stan Kenton and Maynard Ferguson. The JAZZ Orchestra of Central Florida’s finest jazz musicians will present LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 16 at the Emerson Center, 1590 27th Avenue in Vero Beach. Kenton was known for his big blaring horn sections—his was the original “wall of sound.” Under the direction of Wosar, the Space Coast Symphony JAZZ Orchestra will feature an enlarged big band (the same size as Kenton’s) playing a number of songs written and arranged by Kenton, including “Malaguena,” “Peanut Vendor,” and “A Little Minor Booze.” The concert will also pay homage to trumpeter and composer, Maynard Ferguson. Ferguson came to prominence playing in Stan Kenton’s orchestra before forming his own band in 1957. Selections from Ferguson will include “Coconut Champagne,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Birdland,” “MacArthur Park,” and more. Tickets are $30 in advance for adults, available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. LEGENDS: Kenton & Ferguson is free for those aged 18 and under or with a student ID. For more information, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Urology practice boasts new offices, state-of-art technology

Florida Healthcare Specialists Urology has been sharing their medical office space with Florida Cancer Specialists since 2016. As the patient load increased and more office procedures and services were offered, more space was needed and the practice has now moved into a new suite of offices upstairs from Florida Cancer Specialists.
VERO BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
BOCA RATON, FL

