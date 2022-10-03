Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. When Diana Mora co-founded the bar and music venue Friends and Lovers in November 2013 it was out of an impulse to create a safe and inclusive space for queer and BIPOC folks in Crown Heights, staffed by locals for locals. When the pandemic shut down Brooklyn’s nightlife scene, she co-founded NYC Nightlife United, an advocacy and action coalition created to bolster the ruptured professional nightlife community.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO