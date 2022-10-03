Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The St. Louis Blues have released forward Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout agreement:. Pitlick, 30, has played 325 NHL games for six teams, amassing just 89 points. Selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 -- the Taylor Hall draft -- Pitlick never reached the heights for which the Oilers had hoped. As such, he wouldn't play an NHL game until 2013-14, when he dressed in ten games for Edmonton, scoring just one goal.
NBC Sports
Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence
If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' BRUCE BOUDREAU DECLARES TYLER MYERS OUT FOR START OF SEASON
Bruce Boudreau today announced that Canucks' defenseman Tyler Myers will be out 2-4 weeks:. Myers is slated to skate on one of Vancouver's top-two defensive pairs, which could end up being a huge blow to the Canucks' fortunes early on. To make things worse, the other righty in Vancouver's top-four is Tucker Poolman, whose career was reportedly in jeopardy this summer.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS AND BLACKHAWKS MAKE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TRADE
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick. The Canucks just got another injury report today, saying Tyler Myers will miss about a month. Needing both blue-line support and cap space, they moved Dickinson and his $2.65 million cap hit for a defender.
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
markerzone.com
ARBER XHEKAJ JUMPS AUSTIN WATSON AFTER HUGE HIT ON KIRBY DACH (VIDEO)
Arber Xhekaj went from an undrafted free agent to quietly signing a contract with Montreal, and now he is making an exclamatory statement in the Montreal Canadiens' camp with his relentless physical play. He has thrown big hits, fought several times, and contributed on the scoresheet a couple times too....
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall’s injury.
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE JAKE VIRTANEN FROM PTO
The Edmonton Oilers have released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement, per Darren Dreger. Virtanen, 26, played most recently in the KHL after being blacklisted from North American pro hockey due to a sexual assault charge, since acquitted. Edmonton signing him to a tryout was controversial enough, but...
markerzone.com
DUMBA CALLS OUT NHL'S ATTEMPTS TO HANDLE RACISM
Minnesota Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba called out the NHL regarding their attempts to handle racism in the league. The veteran blue-liner is asking the NHL to do a better job of erasing racism from the sport. He even went as far as calling it an "old boys club." "It just...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER JUST GOT SOME MORE BAD NEWS ON THE BLUE LINE
The Vancouver Canucks are among the many clubs battling a list of injuries as they prepare for the new NHL season. At the moment, forwards Brock Boeser and Ilya Mikheyev are both injured, as well as defenseman Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott. The two forwards are both out a while,...
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 8
Teams are cutting their rosters down to size in preparation for the 2022-23 season, which means we have players getting cut and placed on waivers. Most waived players thus far have cleared with a select few getting scooped up by competitors. All but one player cleared yesterday's waivers. Full waivers...
markerzone.com
MINOR HOCKEY PLAYER TAKES OUT OPPONENT WITH A TWO-HANDED SWING TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
This one is either going to lead to a lengthy suspension, or perhaps even an all out ban. A video circulating on the internet shows Russian hockey player Arseni Borisenko hitting opponent Ivan Suvorov in the head with his stick. This was no accident. Borisenko used both hands to take the swing and clearly knew exactly what he was doing. Suvorov went down hard, and it's tough the blame him. Here's the video:
markerzone.com
FORMER 7TH OVERALL PICK HEADLINES WAIVERS LIST FOR OCTOBER 6TH
The NHL's 2022-23 season is set to get underway at 2 p.m. ET on Friday when the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators face-off in Prague, with a second meeting coming on Saturday afternoon. Back here in North America, teams continue to prepare their rosters for opening night, which is...
markerzone.com
DETAILS REGARDING NASHVILLE'S REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED
In a little over a week from now, the National Hockey League and Adidas will be releasing the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line for the 2022-23 season. Information has leaked for several teams on what their jerseys may look like and even a few teams have had images of their new unforms leaked.
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA'S BIGGEST SPONSOR THE LATEST TO SUSPEND PARTNERSHIP
Hockey Canada's partnerships have been dropping their financial commitments to the organization left and right, suspending all future endeavors -- one, Canadian Tire, even cutting ties permanently -- following news of a series of sexual assault scandals. Recently, large, Canadian enterprises Tim Hortons and Telus recently suspended their efforts, joining...
markerzone.com
CANADIAN TIRE PERMANENTLY CUTS TIES WITH HOCKEY CANADA
Canadian Tire -- a corporation worth over $9 billion (CAD) -- made public their intentions to drop altogether their financial partnership with Hockey Canada, per TSN's Rick Westhead. The decision follows a disastrous pairing of testimonies -- given yesterday from former chair Michael Brind'Amour and interim chair Andrea Skinner -- amidst at least three larger scandals plaguing the organization.
markerzone.com
FLAMES' RASMUS ANDERSSON CHIRPS JETS' WHEELER FOR LOSING CAPTAINCY
As teams are gearing up for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the intensity shot up sharply in the latter half of the preseason. Montreal and Ottawa have had more than one spirited bout, and the Jets and Flames got into a few times last night also. This may or may not...
