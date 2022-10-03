Read full article on original website
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
ST. LOUIS BLUES RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The St. Louis Blues have released forward Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout agreement:. Pitlick, 30, has played 325 NHL games for six teams, amassing just 89 points. Selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 -- the Taylor Hall draft -- Pitlick never reached the heights for which the Oilers had hoped. As such, he wouldn't play an NHL game until 2013-14, when he dressed in ten games for Edmonton, scoring just one goal.
ARBER XHEKAJ JUMPS AUSTIN WATSON AFTER HUGE HIT ON KIRBY DACH (VIDEO)
Arber Xhekaj went from an undrafted free agent to quietly signing a contract with Montreal, and now he is making an exclamatory statement in the Montreal Canadiens' camp with his relentless physical play. He has thrown big hits, fought several times, and contributed on the scoresheet a couple times too....
CANUCKS' BRUCE BOUDREAU DECLARES TYLER MYERS OUT FOR START OF SEASON
Bruce Boudreau today announced that Canucks' defenseman Tyler Myers will be out 2-4 weeks:. Myers is slated to skate on one of Vancouver's top-two defensive pairs, which could end up being a huge blow to the Canucks' fortunes early on. To make things worse, the other righty in Vancouver's top-four is Tucker Poolman, whose career was reportedly in jeopardy this summer.
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE JAKE VIRTANEN FROM PTO
The Edmonton Oilers have released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement, per Darren Dreger. Virtanen, 26, played most recently in the KHL after being blacklisted from North American pro hockey due to a sexual assault charge, since acquitted. Edmonton signing him to a tryout was controversial enough, but...
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
CALGARY FLAMES AND MACKENZIE WEEGAR CLOSING IN ON HUGE EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames are reportedly closing in on a contract extension with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, somewhere in the neightborhood of eight years, $50 million (~$6.25M AAV):. The Flames acquired Weegar in the blockbuster trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head off to Florida. Weegar, 28, was a seventh-round pick in 2013,...
FLAMES' RASMUS ANDERSSON CHIRPS JETS' WHEELER FOR LOSING CAPTAINCY
As teams are gearing up for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the intensity shot up sharply in the latter half of the preseason. Montreal and Ottawa have had more than one spirited bout, and the Jets and Flames got into a few times last night also. This may or may not...
DUMBA CALLS OUT NHL'S ATTEMPTS TO HANDLE RACISM
Minnesota Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba called out the NHL regarding their attempts to handle racism in the league. The veteran blue-liner is asking the NHL to do a better job of erasing racism from the sport. He even went as far as calling it an "old boys club." "It just...
CANUCKS AND BLACKHAWKS MAKE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TRADE
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick. The Canucks just got another injury report today, saying Tyler Myers will miss about a month. Needing both blue-line support and cap space, they moved Dickinson and his $2.65 million cap hit for a defender.
DETAILS REGARDING NASHVILLE'S REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED
In a little over a week from now, the National Hockey League and Adidas will be releasing the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line for the 2022-23 season. Information has leaked for several teams on what their jerseys may look like and even a few teams have had images of their new unforms leaked.
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 8
Teams are cutting their rosters down to size in preparation for the 2022-23 season, which means we have players getting cut and placed on waivers. Most waived players thus far have cleared with a select few getting scooped up by competitors. All but one player cleared yesterday's waivers. Full waivers...
HOCKEY CANADA'S BIGGEST SPONSOR THE LATEST TO SUSPEND PARTNERSHIP
Hockey Canada's partnerships have been dropping their financial commitments to the organization left and right, suspending all future endeavors -- one, Canadian Tire, even cutting ties permanently -- following news of a series of sexual assault scandals. Recently, large, Canadian enterprises Tim Hortons and Telus recently suspended their efforts, joining...
FLAMES MAKE DECISION ON PTO HOPEFULS MILANO AND EAKIN
The Calgary Flames made decisions on three players hoping to earn spots on their roster for the 2022-23 season, which included releasing both Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin from their professional tryout offers (PTOs). Eakin, 31, was the first of the two to be signed back on Sept. 11. There...
FORMER 7TH OVERALL PICK HEADLINES WAIVERS LIST FOR OCTOBER 6TH
The NHL's 2022-23 season is set to get underway at 2 p.m. ET on Friday when the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators face-off in Prague, with a second meeting coming on Saturday afternoon. Back here in North America, teams continue to prepare their rosters for opening night, which is...
MINOR HOCKEY PLAYER TAKES OUT OPPONENT WITH A TWO-HANDED SWING TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
This one is either going to lead to a lengthy suspension, or perhaps even an all out ban. A video circulating on the internet shows Russian hockey player Arseni Borisenko hitting opponent Ivan Suvorov in the head with his stick. This was no accident. Borisenko used both hands to take the swing and clearly knew exactly what he was doing. Suvorov went down hard, and it's tough the blame him. Here's the video:
ONDREJ PALAT COMPARES DEVILS' YOUNG STAR TO NIKITA KUCHEROV
When Jack Hughes was drafted first-overall in 2019, he would soon become the first player in NHL history to jump directly from the USHL to the NHL. Although his first couple of seasons were rife with frustration -- both for lack of production and inability to stay healthy -- Hughes showed last season that he is the real deal, scoring 56 points in 49 games; a 94-point pace.
SENATORS' HEAD COACH D.J. SMITH CALLS OUT HABS FOR TARGETING HIS PLAYERS
D.J. Smith was visibly upset after Ottawa's preseason victory over Montreal last night. Normally, it is good vibes after a win, but Smith was not happy, and he called out the Montreal Canadiens for targeting his key players. If you recall, Arber Xhekaj took a small shot at the Sens'...
Aaron Nola Rises to the Occasion, Propels Phillies to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Divisional Series as Aaron Nola tosses another gem.
DJ SMITH DRESSING ALL OF HIS AVAILABLE ENFORCERS AGAINST MONTREAL SATURDAY NIGHT
Two nights ago, Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith suggested the Montreal Canadiens made a point of targeting his star players. That game featured a fight between Ottawa's Austin Watson and Montreal's Arber Xhekaj. DJ Smith also said that his lineup tonight would reflect his words, and he is not...
