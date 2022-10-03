Read full article on original website
HOCKEY CANADA LOSES BIGGEST SPONSORS YET IN WAKE OF SCANDALS
Tim Hortons and Scotiabank both announced today that they will no longer advertise for the Canadian men's program, citing growing concern over Hockey Canada's response to a growing number of sexual assault scandals. According to Tim Hortons' release, they are pulling all of their funding from upcoming men's hockey events,...
CANADIAN PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU SUGGESTS REPLACING HOCKEY CANADA
Hockey Canada is in the news for a breaking story everyday, and for all the wrong reasons. Currently spinning its wheels in the middle of a grand inquiry over the organization has managed at least three sexual assault scandals, with evidence of more surfacing each day. Corporate sponsors are dropping...
CANADIAN TIRE PERMANENTLY CUTS TIES WITH HOCKEY CANADA
Canadian Tire -- a corporation worth over $9 billion (CAD) -- made public their intentions to drop altogether their financial partnership with Hockey Canada, per TSN's Rick Westhead. The decision follows a disastrous pairing of testimonies -- given yesterday from former chair Michael Brind'Amour and interim chair Andrea Skinner -- amidst at least three larger scandals plaguing the organization.
HOCKEY QUEBEC HALTS FUNDING, CUTS TIES WITH HOCKEY CANADA, CITING LEADERSHIP CONCERNS
Following the testimonies yesterday of Hockey Canada's interim board chair Andrea Skinner and former chair Michael Brind'Amour, Hockey Quebec made a major announcement today, splitting ties with Hockey Canada. Hockey Quebec announced that they have lost confidence in Hockey Canada to enact proper change under its current composition, and as...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
DUMBA CALLS OUT NHL'S ATTEMPTS TO HANDLE RACISM
Minnesota Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba called out the NHL regarding their attempts to handle racism in the league. The veteran blue-liner is asking the NHL to do a better job of erasing racism from the sport. He even went as far as calling it an "old boys club." "It just...
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
CAROLINA HURRICANES TERMINATE CONTRACT OF RUSSIAN DEFENSEMAN
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of defenseman Grigorii Dronov. Which is odd, considering they signed the deal two days ago. The team's release simply states: "...the Hurricanes have agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov." Dronov spent the last six...
CANADIENS SIGN CONTROVERSIAL FIRST ROUND PICK LOGAN MAILLOUX
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday morning that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 2021 first round pick Logan Mailloux. The contract is worth $750,000 for the first season and $832,500 for the final two years. Mailloux, 19, was selected with the 31st overall pick in...
David Beckham accused of 'stamping out hope' for LGBT+ community in Qatar due to his promotional work ahead of World Cup by Dr Nas Mohamed, the first Qatari to publicly come out as gay
David Beckham has been accused of 'stamping out hope' for the LGBT+ community in Qatar. Dr Nas Mohamed, who became the first Qatari to publicly come out as gay, has heavily criticised Beckham for his promotional work ahead of the World Cup, which gets underway next month. As reported by...
British Rowing chief urges World Rowing to change its transgender policy
The chair of British Rowing has urged World Rowing to change its transgender policy ‘out of concern that there is a threat to hard-fought-for progress in women’s sport’
