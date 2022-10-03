Read full article on original website
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Notice Regarding Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin” Exhibit at Benesse Art Site Naoshima
Benesse Art Site Naoshima is pleased to announce that Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin,” the outdoor sculpture displayed at Benesse House Museum that had been damaged by Typhoon Lupit last August, had been newly created and exhibited at the same location as the original work on October 4 th, 2022, following repeated discussions with all relevant parties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005389/en/ Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin 2022 ©YAYOI KUSAMA Photo: Tadasu Yamamoto (Graphic: Benesse Art Site Naoshima) Kusama’s “Pumpkin” had been installed on an old pier jutting out into the sea, creating a scene unique to Naoshima that stands out against the blue sea and green trees in the background. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the artist, Yayoi Kusama, and everyone else who was involved in the production and exhibition of this work, as well as to all fans and local residents who have been looking forward to the exhibit work. Moving forward, we will also be adopting more robust disaster prevention precautions for the management and protection of artwork under our care.
A Rare $50 M. Piet Mondrian is Poised to Break Auction Records at Sotheby’s Next Month
Piet Mondrian, the groundbreaking Dutch Modernist, is having a moment this fall. A new biography, Piet Mondrian: A Life, was released to rave reviews last month, and a retrospective marking the 150th anniversary of his birth is up—at least for a few more days— at the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland. Now, Sotheby’s has just announced a star lot by the artist that will feature in its modern art evening sale in New York on November 14. That work will be Mondrian’s grid painting, Composition No II (1930), which is dominated by a red square. The work carries an estimate “in excess of $50 million,”...
Pacsun Teams Up with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for New Unisex Capsule Collection
PacSun’s latest collaboration is taking consumers on a trip to the museum — The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in fact. The retailer has partnered with the hallowed New York City art institute on a new collection, “The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun.” In partnership with Beanstalk, the capsule line marks the duo’s first collection together, aiming to merge the worlds of high art with easygoing fashion. The line primarily features hues of white, black, deep green and brown across a range of T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies, featuring detailing ranging from full-blown art prints to...
