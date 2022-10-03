Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Keeping Baylor graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers. Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report. He said only 230 of...
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
WacoTrib.com
Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass
About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week’s shootings in McGregor. Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.
WacoTrib.com
Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive
Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco High celebrates work on new school
Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WacoTrib.com
Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation
Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000
TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. Waydell ReynoldsNov. 24, 1939 - Oct. 6, 2022A funeral to celebrate Waydell's life was held at the First Baptist Church of Donie on Saturday, O…
fox44news.com
Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 7 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 6-7, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Hood soldier fatally shot girlfriend multiple times at close range, affidavit says
KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend shot her multiple times at close range, according to an arrest affidavit sent to 6 News. Michael Leonard Moore confessed to shooting his 34-year-old girlfriend on Sept. 19 inside a home at...
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
Suspect in McGregor shooting that left 5 dead is paralyzed: Sources
25 News has learned the suspect in the McGregor shooting that left five dead is paralyzed, according to sources close to the investigation.
WacoTrib.com
Church calendar: Oct. 8-14
Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292. Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. Sunday. 107th church anniversary...
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Comments / 0