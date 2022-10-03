ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass

About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week’s shootings in McGregor. Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive

Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
State
Missouri State
WacoTrib.com

Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation

Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
BELL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Youth#Homelessness#Trafficked#Homeless Shelters#Safety Net#The Chase House
WacoTrib.com

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 9

Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. Waydell ReynoldsNov. 24, 1939 - Oct. 6, 2022A funeral to celebrate Waydell's life was held at the First Baptist Church of Donie on Saturday, O…
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church calendar: Oct. 8-14

Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292. Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. Sunday. 107th church anniversary...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy