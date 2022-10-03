Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Introduced Another American Serial Killer – John Wayne Gacy
John Wayne Gacy terrorized Chicago during the 70s and had a fetish for dressing as a clown. In 'Monster,' fans see Gacy lure his victim and his eventual death at the same prison as Jeffrey Dahmer.
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls
Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids
Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”
YOGA・
tatler.com
Princess Charlotte bears uncanny resemblance to the Queen Mother in unearthed picture
Royal fans have been treated to an unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child, which has drawn comparisons with Princess Charlotte, her great-great-granddaughter. On Monday, Glamis Castle (the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Princess Margaret), released a set of photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother alongside one of seven-year-old Charlotte.
Kanye West Fires Back At Khloe & Claims Kim ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago, 4, On Her Birthday
Khloe Kardashian will do whatever it takes to stand up for her family, and on Oct. 5, she came to Kim Kardashian’s defense after a social media post from Kanye West. In his message, Kanye clapped back at Gigi Hadid, who had called him out for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt and making disrespectful comments about Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” Kanye wrote. “Gabby told me she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats. So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.” (There is no proof that Gabriella had anything to say about the birthday party situation).
'My Flash is On': Man Exposed By Hooters Server for Snapping Photos of Employees
A Hooters waitress is going viral after exposing a customer who was taking photos of her fellow workers on the job.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Criticized for Not Paying Tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Her Podcast? Duchess of Sussex Reportedly Superficial, Lacks Sympathy, Depth in Everything That She Does
Meghan Markle is criticized for everything that she does. And she was slammed for not paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her podcast Archetypes. Royal fans know that the new episodes of Archetypes were recorded before Her Majesty's passed away, but some royal experts are saying that it wouldn't have hurt if she still found a way to honor Prince Harry's grandmother.
‘Teen Mom’ Preview: Cory Shares Heartbreaking & ‘Scary’ News About His Newborn Daughter
The October 4 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is a bittersweet one for Cory Wharton. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Cory is anxiously awaiting the birth of his third daughter, but he also recently learned some heartbreaking news that he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd, her fiance Zach Davis.
Upworthy
Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man
Just weeks before she was due to leave for her 30th birthday trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Faith Bistline received a Facebook message that knocked the wind out of her. "Is he your boyfriend?" the message asked, referring to a photo Bistline had posted with her boyfriend of 18 months. "Because he's been dating my friend for the past 10 months." As shocked as she was, Bistline believed the sender might have been mistaken. She took a screenshot of their message and forwarded it to her boyfriend hoping to clear everything up. However, his response was far from comforting. Despite seeing her message, Bistline told The Washington Post, the man she'd dated for a year and a half chose not to reply.
Kourtney Kardashian says she is not as close to sister Khloé anymore
They were once joined at the hip, but it seems as though Kourtney Kardashian Barker and sister Khloé Kardashian aren’t as close as they once were. Sister relationships are often complicated, but even Kourtney acknowledged that the pair aren’t inseparable these days during an Oct. 4 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
Revealed: Meghan Markle hires fact-checker for her Spotify podcast series Archetypes
Meghan Markle has hired a fact-checker for her much-anticipated Spotify podcast series, Archetypes. Her poise and passion in front of a camera or microphone are surely unequalled in royal history. But these gifts haven't blinded the Duchess of Sussex to the fact that she, like the rest of mankind, is fallible.
Stoned Kris Jenner plays peek-a-boo at dinner after paying nearly $1K for edibles
Kris Jenner was so high during a dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble she began playing peek-a-boo behind her napkin. The momager, along with her boyfriend and daughter, stopped by a dispensary during a Palm Springs, Calif., getaway earlier this year to get some edibles to relieve Jenner’s hip pain. “It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” Jenner said in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” noting it’s legal to buy marijuana in California. While picking out watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple gummies, a salesperson offered medicated lube to the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Caleb Williams Responds to Allegations He Framed Josh Duggar: He's a Lying Loser!
The bizarre saga of Josh Duggar took another strange turn this week. After months of delays, Josh’s lawyers filed an appeal for a second trial. And the details of their appeal came as a shock, even to those who have been following this case closely from the very beginning.
Daughter of Happy Face Killer Shares Harrowing Jailhouse Messages From Dad
"My dad is known as the Happy Face serial killer but he's known as Dad to me," Melissa Moore told Newsweek.
Woman Shocked To Find Tattoo 'Fell Off' Her Face Days After It Was Done
The woman said she got the tattoo redone a few days later.
womansday.com
Prince Andrew Reportedly Lobbied the Queen to Prevent Charles from Being King
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, looks like disgraced royal Prince Andrew isn't thrilled about his brother being King. According to royal expert and author Angela Levin via The Telegraph, King Charles and his brother have "rarely got on well together," in part because they have "very different personalities, values and approaches to life." Which, yeah, sounds about right considering what we know about Prince Andrew.
U.K.・
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff breaks down big twist about new intern Lucas
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Meredith Grey is now working alongside her late husband Derek Shepherd's nephew, as confirmed in season 19's premiere. In the new season opener of Grey's Anatomy, which premiered on US screens on Thursday (October 6), Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's newest batch of interns were placed under the supervision of Meredith, including Lucas (played by Niko Terho).
