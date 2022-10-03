ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

E﻿verton v Man Utd: Team news

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina have returned to training. Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, with rotation expected following Thursday's win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

View From The Town End: QPR ‘Revitalised’ Under Michael Beale

Fresh off the back of one six-pointer, it’s onto another. After Reading earned an impressive 1-1 draw at home to second-placed Norwich City in midweek, now it’s a Friday night trip to fourth-placed QPR. Can we build on Tuesday’s performance and result?. Standing in our way is...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Brentford - Preview: Takeoversary!

In most cases, and most of all if you’re reading this, today is not just one more day for you. October 7th will always be the day for you. October 7th will always be a date to remember. October 7th will always be the day everything changed. I’m talking,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Morgan Smith: Wakefield Trinity sign Featherstone Rovers half-back

Wakefield Trinity have signed Featherstone Rovers half-back Morgan Smith on a two-year deal. The 24-year-old scored 21 tries in 25 appearances for the Championship side last season. Smith has previously played in Super League for Warrington Wolves and London Broncos. "With the group we are building here at the club,...
RUGBY
