Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Derby County: Paul Warne says first home game as Rams boss 'surreal and an honour'
Paul Warne admits he is still not used to being Derby County boss. The 49-year-old ex-Rotherham manager will oversee his first Rams home game on Saturday against Port Vale. His tenure began with a 2-0 victory at Cambridge a week ago. When asked what it would feel like to lead...
BBC
Everton v Man Utd: Team news
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina have returned to training. Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, with rotation expected following Thursday's win at...
SB Nation
View From The Town End: QPR ‘Revitalised’ Under Michael Beale
Fresh off the back of one six-pointer, it’s onto another. After Reading earned an impressive 1-1 draw at home to second-placed Norwich City in midweek, now it’s a Friday night trip to fourth-placed QPR. Can we build on Tuesday’s performance and result?. Standing in our way is...
BBC
Cedric Kipre: West Brom have no recall option, says Cardiff boss Mark Hudson
Cardiff boss Mark Hudson says there is no recall clause in the loan deal for West Bromwich Albion's Cedric Kipre. The 25-year-old has impressed this season while West Brom are in the bottom three after defeat at Preston. But Cardiff confirmed there is no arrangement for Kipre to be recalled...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Gary Johnson: Torquay United manager 'not giving up' despite poor run of form
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he will not give up trying to improve the side's results. The 67-year-old has come under pressure after a late 3-2 loss at home to Maidenhead United saw the Gulls go back to the bottom of the National League. The Gulls have won two...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Brentford - Preview: Takeoversary!
In most cases, and most of all if you’re reading this, today is not just one more day for you. October 7th will always be the day for you. October 7th will always be a date to remember. October 7th will always be the day everything changed. I’m talking,...
BBC
Morgan Smith: Wakefield Trinity sign Featherstone Rovers half-back
Wakefield Trinity have signed Featherstone Rovers half-back Morgan Smith on a two-year deal. The 24-year-old scored 21 tries in 25 appearances for the Championship side last season. Smith has previously played in Super League for Warrington Wolves and London Broncos. "With the group we are building here at the club,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool face Arsenal test, Man City fuelled by red-hot Haaland
Liverpool's faltering Premier League title challenge could suffer a fatal blow if leaders Arsenal win Sunday's marquee match-up at the Emirates Stadium. United's four-match winning league run came to a painful end when City hammered them 6-3 last weekend.
Comments / 0