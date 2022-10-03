The show was *massive* in the C4 era- the whole social experiment thing was a really new concept, and whilst I’m not old enough to really remember the first few series, going by what I’ve seen online, it was a much simpler show in those first 3 or 4 series- the simplicity somewhat made the show. They got too reliant on ensuring they had ‘big personalities’ towards the end of the C4 era rather than the initial risk of just chucking a mix of people in and hoping for the best- and then the C5 era just devolved into completely trashy TV with a load of plastic talentless fame-seekers (including the celebrity shows, which just ended up including people who were only stars in their own mind from the likes of TOWIE and Geordie Shore… not the likes of Les Dennis or Melinda Messenger like the original celeb series); it became so far removed from what it originally was, and I worry that with ITV2 (the home of Love Island) being its new home- it will be more like the C5 trashy TV style, then the initial C4 social experiment style. What let it down in its dying years was the fact that every housemate was trying to use it as a springboard for some sort of fame or media career and they were all too similar; whereas the original series had a real varied mix of people- and it’s interesting that the ones that have made a successful media career out of it are the ones that weren’t actively-seeking fame (the likes of Adele Roberts, Kate Lawler, and most successfully, Alison Hammond who you forget was ever in BB) because that’s when the show wasn’t about that and celebrity culture wasn’t as prevalent. The successful stars the show has made have done so well in their own right that people don’t think of them as ‘Alison from Big Brother’, they just think of her as ‘Alison Hammond’ whereas any housemates from the C5 era trying to get a media career didn’t distinguish themselves well enough to be viewed as anything other than ‘Showbiz Simon from Big Brother’.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO