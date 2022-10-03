ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Ole Miss Soccer can't muster enough at No. 4 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – (Wire Reports) In a top-25 matchup, No. 20 Ole Miss was unable to withstand a tough test at No. 4 Alabama, falling 4-1 to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels took the lead early but allowed four unanswered goals. In an action-packed first half, the Ole Miss (9-2-2) offense started on the attack right as the whistle blew. From the opening kickoff, Ole Miss kept the ball in the attacking third, taking its first shot on Alabama (12-1-1) in the 3rd minute.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Column: What makes Ole Miss uniforms so beloved?

Hello. We interrupt this regularly scheduled programming to talk about one of the most popular and common talking points of Ole Miss football, away from the game itself. Let's talk Ole Miss football threads, also known as uniforms. Every Thursday or Friday before game day, this topic is often hailed,...
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
Trio charged with armed robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An armed robbery in Oxford landed three men behind bars. According to Oxford Police, the incident happened on Sept. 29 at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. This led to the arrests of Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; and Tycarious...
Southaven road paving begins

Nice fall-like weather has allowed Southaven to get a jump on street paving. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city’s paving contractor has already started milling Tchulahoma Road and should have the overlay done as early as next week. “The weather has been fantastic for paving streets,” Musselwhite informed the...
