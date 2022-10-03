NEW DELHI (AP) — For Bhagwan Devi, 38, and Shivakumar, 40, and their four children, a flood follows unseasonal rain so often now they have less and less time to pick up the pieces and start over again. Devi and Shivakumar had to flee their hut on the banks of the Yamuna River earlier this month as water levels rose without warning. “This is how deep the water was,” said...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 MINUTES AGO