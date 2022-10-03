Read full article on original website
$3bn contract signed for rail between Oman and UAE
It has been reported that Oman Rail and Etihad Rail have reached an agreement to build a railway between Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The companies will become a new entity — Oman-Etihad Rail Company — and work together to operate this network. With a total...
Football corruption and the remarkable road to Qatar’s World Cup
With the surrounding noise on human rights, worker deaths, image laundering and the rest, it is easy to forget what Qatar 2022 is really all about, the founding message at the very heart of this global festival of football. Which is, of course, corruption. Committee members living high on someone...
Poland accuses Russia of exaggerated environmental claims in canal row
Poland has accused Russia of using exaggerated environmental concerns to try to stop the construction of a canal project in a row over access to the Baltic Sea. Russian news outlets have spent at least the past five years claiming the Vistula Spit canal will damage an EU-protected nature park. The canal cuts across a Polish section of the Vistula Spit, giving the country direct access to the Baltic Sea. Previously, all marine access was through the Russia-controlled Pilawa strait in the exclave of Kaliningrad.
AP PHOTOS: In Delhi, migrants battered repeatedly by floods
NEW DELHI (AP) — For Bhagwan Devi, 38, and Shivakumar, 40, and their four children, a flood follows unseasonal rain so often now they have less and less time to pick up the pieces and start over again. Devi and Shivakumar had to flee their hut on the banks of the Yamuna River earlier this month as water levels rose without warning. “This is how deep the water was,” said...
Blatter to Beckham: who was in the room when Qatar got the World Cup
Vladimir Putin and Boris Johnson also feature as we select key people and look at what has happened to them since. Sepp Blatter … Then President of Fifa, overseer of bid process. Now Banned from football. Julio Grondona … Then Fifa exco member. Now The Argentinian died in 2014,...
Mecalac to debut electric machinery at Bauma
France headquartered urban equipment specialist Mecalac says it will debut a range of medium-sized electric machines at this year’s Bauma. According to the company, visitors can expect to see the 11.3 tonne e12 excavator, the es1000 swing loader and the ed6 6 tonne site dumper at its outdoor stand.
UK train station to receive €1.7bn upgrade
Plans have been revealed for vital upgrades to Liverpool Street station in London, UK, as part of a new sustainably developed office, retail and leisure scheme. Network Rail, MTR, an operator of sustainable rail transport services company, and developer Sellar are working with key stakeholders including Transport for London and the Hyatt, owners of the hotel that is adjacent to the station.
Bauma 2022 showguide
Construction Europe looks at what visitors can expect to see at Bauma 2022. The long-awaited trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles and construction equipment will return to the exhibition grounds in Munich from 24 to 30 October 2022. The last Bauma was held pre-pandemic...
Plans revealed for world’s highest ‘green’ building
The Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar is planning what is reported would be the highest ‘green’ building in the world, a 28-storey apartment tower designed in hybrid timber technology. Named Burj Zanzibar – burj meaning tower in Arabic – the high-rise is designed to reach 96m in height....
Redcar steelworks demolished in controlled explosion
The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, part of the SSI Redcar steelworks, has been demolished in a controlled explosion carried out by specialist contractor Thompsons of Prudhoe. The site, which is located in the coastal town of Redcar, had been in operation for nearly a...
‘Live by ANSI standard’ urges IPAF’s Peter Douglas
IPAF CEO Peter Douglas used his speech at the ALH Conference to encourage the US aerial platform industry to “live by” the ANSI A.92 Safe Use standard even before it is officially adopted by OSHA. Speaking at the Access, Lift & Handlers Conference in Rosemont, Chicago on September...
US battery storage specialist gets $100m funding
Moxion Power, the US developer of mobile energy storage products, has secured US$100 million in funding to scale up production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities. The funding, which is being provided by investor Tamarack Global with participation from another investor Energy Impact Partners, will help the company meet...
Meeting different requirements in falsework and formwork
Infrastructure projects can require extremely challenging structures and the formwork and falsework industry needs to continually adapt to meet these obstacles. Buildings are getting taller, more complex, and tasked with increasingly strict environmental targets. Put simply, the falsework and formwork industry has to keep up to date with the evolving demands of the built environment.
