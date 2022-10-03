Black Friday deals 2022 — sales to expect

Black Friday 2022 will be here soon. Although the official Black Friday date isn't till November 25, retailers are known for offering early Black Friday deals. Some of these early sales could start as soon as this month.

Amazon, for instance, is holding a Prime member-only sales event on October 11. The 48-hour event is essentially a kickoff to the holiday season. Although we've yet to see any Amazon rivals offer similar deals, it's expected more retailers will encourage shoppers to make their purchases early. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly as the offers begin roll in.

Last year's top Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was £29 now £14 @ Amazon

This cheap as chips deal on Amazon's most basic Fire TV Stick will be hard to beat when it comes to function vs cost. Sure, it lacks the ability to control your TV, but you still get access to all the main streaming channels plus Alexa control. And come on, it's £14!

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was £59 now £29 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the most complete 4K HDR streaming device you can get for its inexpensive price. With full 4K HDR capabilities, a huge selection of compatible apps, and a highly customizable interface, it's a smart buy.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: was £219 now £184

If you're struggling to find space for all your Xbox Series X games, consider a storage upgrade. Thanks to this Black Friday sale you can save £35 on this expansion card.

LG 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £1,699 now £1,159 @ Amazon

Grab an OLED TV for less courtesy of this Amazon Black Friday deal. This LG 55-inch OLED television is a massive £500 off and offers Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support as well as a dedicated Game Optimiser mode for gamers.

DeLonghi Nescafe Coffee Machine: was £69 now £29 @ Amazon

This coffee machine is capable of making more than 40 different beverages using Nescafe Dolce Gusto and Starbucks pods. It also sports an adjustable drip tray and is extremely easy to clean. It's a massive £30 off at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal.

Google Pixel 6: £29/month & £29 upfront @ iD Mobile

Save a bundle on the new Google Pixel 6 at iD Mobile, who wants just £29 a month for Google's latest handset. That's a two year contract with unlimited calls, texts and data. You can also use the code iD10OFF to knock £10 off the £29 upfront charge.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was £89, now £39 @ Amazon

You won't find many 8-inch tablets cheaper than £39 — and certainly not any that offer as many good features. As we say in our review , it has a good, bright screen, excellent battery life, plenty of apps and even a decent camera. This deal cuts the price by a whopping 56%.

Fitbit Charge 4: was £129 now £89 @ Amazon

Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. The Editor's Choice fitness tracker has dropped by £40 ahead of Black Friday.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £299 now £249 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. As we noted in our review , the headphones offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). At with this deal, there's no reason not to pick up a pair.

New Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £185 @ Amazon

The New Apple AirPods Pro add MagSafe Charging. It also sports active noise canceling, a transparency mode, spatial audio support and 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. And they're sweat and water-resistant for working out.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250, now £199 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is Sony's best pair of wireless earphones yet, and features high up in our list of the best wireless earbuds. In our review, we praised its superb sound, great noise cancellation and battery life and fresh new design. This Amazon deal knocks £50 off the usual price.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 @ Amazon

With excellent active noise cancelling, superb sound quality, and a rather neat design, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are well worth your time . And with £100 off their original price, they are a bit of a bargain.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £120 now £89 @ Amazon

With a £30 discount, some of our favourite wireless earbuds are now even cheaper. And what the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ lack in noise cancellation they more than make up in sound quality and excellent battery life.

Bose 700: was £349 now £260 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 is one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Combining a stylish and comfortable design with seriously powerful audio technology, they deliver a superior listening experience. The Bose 700 is currently at its lowest ever price in this Black Friday deal.

GoPro Hero10 Black + accessories + subscription: was £649 now £379 @ GoPro

The Hero10 Black is GoPro's new action camera, adding a new processor, higher resolution and improved image stabilisation into an already compelling package. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review , and it's even better value right now. This deal direct from GoPro also throws in a 1-year GoPro subscription and accessories pack including extra battery.

Samsung 65" Crystal 4K Smart TV: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

Delivering a premium picture with fantastic colours and contrast, this Samsung 64-inch 4K TV is certainly worth a look. For a limited time, it's £150 off at Amazon, making this one of the best early Black Friday deals currently running.

55" Sony BRAVIA OLED: was £1,599 now £1,169 @ Amazon

This Amazon UK deal takes a generous £430 off the original price. The Sony BRAVIA KE55A8/P is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. The offer ends in five days.

Emma mattress: up to 50% off @ Emma Original

Emma is offering a sizeable 50% discount on its Original Mattress Bundle. There's also a very healthy 45% off its Original Mattress and Premium Mattress. The discount is applied automatically so no need for coupon codes, and you'll get 200 nights to try it at home.

Ecovacs Deebot N795 Robot Vacuum: was £249 now £129 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum from Ecovacs sports an auto-clean function as well as four specialized cleaning modes. It also boasts a three-stage cleaning system and anti-collision sensors. This device is currently £120 off, make sure to check the coupon box for the extra £50 discount. View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was £329 now £298 @ Amazon

Amazon has bundled together the Nintendo Switch console with one of its most popular games: Mario Kart 9 Deluxe. This package is currently £30 off and the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal we've seen so far this year. We don't expect to see many Nintendo Switch offers that beat this one this year.

MacBook Pro M1 256GB (2020): was £1,299 now £1,167 @ Amazon

MacBook deals are always extremely popular, so don't miss this £132 saving on the MacBook Pro M1 (2020). With a 13-inch Retina display and a 256GB SSD for storage in this configuration, this is one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen this year.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £599 now £439 @ Currys

If you're after a powerful, cordless vac, this Dyson V11 offers excellent value. Its optimized suction power is meant for all types of flooring without changing heads. The battery lasts up to 60 minutes so you can quickly cover the whole house in no time. It also has an advanced filtration system to trap tiny particles and allergens for healthier homes.

Black Friday deals to expect in 2022

While Black Friday itself takes place on November 16, the deals have already arrived. Traditionally, Black Friday is the best time of the year to be shopping for big-ticket items. 4K TVs , laptops , smartphones, kitchen appliances, and mattresses, to name just a few, all are products that tend to see significant discounts during the annual sales event. However, 2021 is expected to be a little different due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stock shortages are expected to seriously impact Black Friday deals this year. Not to mention that several of the most popular gadgets like the PS5 and iPhone 13 are already struggling to fill the demand. That’s before factoring in holiday shoppers looking to buy presents for friends, family, and loved ones, which will only exacerbate the issue.

Unfortunately, these shortages are expected to get worse through the end of the year, which means that Black Friday deals may be in even bigger demand than usual in 2021. So we strongly recommend that consumers get their shopping done earlier to avoid disappointment this year.

Black Friday deals and Apple

Apple Black Friday deals are always in high demand, largely because the Apple Store rarely runs sales. However, every November it offers its annual Apple Black Friday sale.

Previous years have seen the online store offering free Beats headphones with the purchase of select devices or up to 10% off select Mac purchases. With a new range of MacBook Pros just announced this month, those laptop discounts could get even bigger this year.

It's not just Apple which offers discounts, either. Other retailers typically have savings on a range of Apple products during the Black Friday period. Sometimes this comes in the form of a price reduction, and sometimes Apple products are bundled together — like free AirPods when you buy a MacBook.

We're hoping to see some serious iPhone 13 savings this year. Apple's latest smartphone is shaping up to be one of the year's must-have gadgets and could be included in a range of offers this Black Friday. iPad Pro 2021 deals are another area that we expect to be ripe for discounts.

Black Friday deals and next-gen consoles

Let's be realistic here: There won't be any Black Friday deals on the PS5 , Xbox Series X , or Nintendo Switch OLED . Sorry, but retailers can't keep these products in stock for longer than a couple of minutes, so there's practically zero chance any of them will receive any sort of discount.

We do expect to see a whole range of PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games and accessories on sale, though. If you already own a next-gen console then Black Friday will be the perfect time to get your system fully kitted out with just about everything you need to keep gaming through all of winter.

If you don't already own one of these systems, then Black Friday may offer you the chance to snag one, as we expect to see PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock popping up at retailers like Amazon and Game during the period. These consoles will surely be high on many shoppers' want lists, so the competition for stock will be fierce. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide and we'll alert you to any restocks. Just don't expect much in the way of discounts.