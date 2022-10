Urban Cookies Bakeshop is getting in the fall spirit with a trio of seasonal offerings in October. From Oct. 4–27, enjoy the Pumpkin marshmallow cupcake (pumpkin cake topped with house-made toasted marshmallow); gluten-free Apple Ginger cupcake (gluten-free apple ginger cake topped with maple mascarpone frosting and dried apple dust); and the gluten free/vegan Maple donut (gluten free and vegan vanilla cake donut topped with maple glaze). Special Halloween/Dia de los Muertos-themed goodies will also be offered Oct. 28–31, and November and December holiday treats are on the horizon.

