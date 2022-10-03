Read full article on original website
New construction in the Lakes Region is impressive
For new construction sales in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, 2022 has shown very impressive results. When you travel around the region, all of the towns around the lake are dotted with new homes under construction or completed and plenty of remodeling projects. Contractors are in short supply as the demand for new construction has increased due to the number of families wanting to live in our beautiful region. The majority of construction, unfortunately, has been in the upper segment of the market, fueled by soaring land costs and increased construction costs due to continued rising inflation. It's hard to find a newly constructed home priced under $450,000. The size and quality of the new lakeside homes can be seen in so many areas with lots of new building techniques, modern architectural designs and unsurpassed features.
CBD manufacturing in Belmont: Clearly Balanced Days makes a mission out of natural relief
BELMONT — For Clearly Balanced Days, a 5-year-old startup that has blossomed online and spread to stores throughout New England, boosting calm, blunting pain and bettering sleep is serious business. Its entire product line consists of three letters: CBD. The company, which began in a home basement and is...
Laconia widow's Light the Night reaches the top of Mount Washington
LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
Taxpayers ask court to block statewide education property tax
A group of New Hampshire taxpayers have chosen a new target in their quest to sue the state over its school funding system: the statewide education property tax. In a filing in Grafton Superior Court Wednesday, the taxpayers are asking the court to grant an injunction against the tax to stop it from being implemented next year, arguing that it is not applied fairly between property-rich and property-poor towns and is unconstitutional.
Rick Notkin: Perhaps too many assumptions are being made regarding vandalism
I shouldn’t have to critique the Oct. 4 story on the vigil in Laconia, but there are too many falsehoods.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Two people were arrested.
Elizabeth Smart: She will fight to keep New Hampshire the idyllic way we know it
I wonder what New Hampshire will be like in 15 years, 10 years, even five years. Will we still be considered the "Live Free or Die" state, or will we simply be known as the Granite State? Will our idyllic communities still be the quiet neighborhoods that exist now? Will our children and grandchildren be able to play outside in the woods or fields near the house?
Chip Bruce
MEREDITH — Chip Bruce with RE/MAX Bayside has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representa…
Police seeking missing Freedom man
WOLFEBORO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating John Skelton, 65, of Freedom, who is considered at-risk. Skelton was reported missing to Wolfeboro police Thursday at 9 p.m., according to a notice issued Friday.
Veronica Harris, 77
GILFORD — Veronica (Ronee) Harris, 77, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home in Gilford after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ronee was born in Buffalo, New York, to James and Clara Lovas on June 24, 1945. She was raised in Buffalo, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Ronee moved to Rhode Island and started her family with her then husband, Ronald Ridolfi, whom she met in college. Ronee spent several years as a librarian at Jenks Junior High School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Always a lifelong learner, Ronee fulfilled her dream of becoming a lawyer in 1983, graduating from Suffolk Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Ronee then began working as an attorney for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, culminating her career as the Department’s Chief Legal Counsel.
Making the Sandwich Fair go 'round
SANDWICH — Bryan Peaslee grew up tagging along with his father, Dan Peaslee, during setup of the Sandwich Fair. It was a great training ground, although as a child Bryan Peaslee wasn’t there to learn how to run the big October fair. Rather, it was simply fun to hang around his dad, who was president of the board of directors of the Sandwich Fair, and to watch the tractors and vendors and midway setting up for the three-day event.
Hillary Seeger: New Hampshire abortion laws allow for plenty of time to decide
One can't turn on the television or radio without hearing about the terrible restrictive abortion law in New Hampshire. These ads make it sound like rape victims will be forced to carry a child and other women who suffer horrors will face that same fate. Not true.
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937, in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
Chuck McGee: DeSantis shows leadership while Democrats flounder in running America
Watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis competently lead Florida through the recent hurricane disaster makes me wonder how we could have ever ended up with Joe Biden “leading” our country. He and Kamala Harris continue to make fools of themselves on a daily basis.
Castle in the Clouds to host Halloween Pumpkin Walk
MOULTONBOROUGH — In partnership with the Moultonborough Recreation Department and Lakes Region Conservation Trust, Castle in the Clouds will host a Halloween Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 14, 5:30-7 p.m. Self-guided, the walk takes place on a hiking trail that is family-friendly and less than a mile long. “Bring...
South Down Home & Garden Club welcomed Laconia Library’s Natalie Moser to discuss book clubs and current fiction
LACONIA — Natalie Moser, cataloger and adult programming coordinator at the Laconia Public Library, came to speak to the members of the South Down Home & Garden Club at the club’s September meeting. Addressing a group of avid readers, Moser was an animated speaker, filled with knowledge to share and an obvious passion for books and reading.
Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more
GOFFSTOWN — A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
Prudy Morin Veysey: Citizens for Belknap is purposely divided into equal representation
When I read the letters to the editor that suggested the Citizens For Belknap committee is made up of Democrats, I had to set the record straight.
Yum Yum Shop to host Young Performers Open Mic
WOLFEBORO — The Yum Yum Shop, in collaboration with NH Music Collective, is launching a Young Performers Open Mic. This free, family-friendly event will be held on Sundays, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to students throughout the Lakes Region.
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
