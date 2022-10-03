With Opec-plus' big production cut now in the books, oil markets are likely to turn their attention to the future of Chinese demand. The world's most important oil market is expected to see demand fall this year for the first time in two decades due to the country's strict zero-Covid-19 policy, which has curbed economic growth and reduced mobility. But Chinese market players expect demand to rebound this quarter, thanks in part to several rounds of government stimulus measures that will support diesel consumption. Still, a full recovery may have to wait until 2023. China’s apparent oil demand fell 3.5% in the first eight months of 2022, Energy Intelligence calculates, using official data for refining production and net imports of 11 products. China’s gasoline demand was flat over this period at 3.13 million barrels per day, while jet demand, at 467,000 b/d, was down 42% from a year ago, reflecting the deterioration in mobility. Sluggish domestic demand, combined with limited export quotas until this month and surging oil prices due to the Ukraine crisis, have led to a 4.7% fall in China’s crude imports to 10.03 million b/d in the first eight months of 2022.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO