energyintel.com
Canadian Firms Target US LNG
Canadian Firms Target US LNG

Delayed projects pose immediate and long-term threats to US efforts to plug a gap in gas supply to Europe. The Permian Basin is a Haynesville Shale gas producer's worst nightmare because it competes...
energyintel.com
MVP Completion Target Muddied
MVP Completion Target Muddied

Some of Europe's most energy-intensive industries have been forced to put emissions-reduction efforts on the back burner as they focus on survival.
energyintel.com
Newbuild: MHI Unveils a New Reactor Design
The 1,200 megawatt "next-generation" pressurized water reactor (PWR) unveiled by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) comes amid a major government push for more nuclear energy, but with an uncertain future. If ever developed the "SFZ-1200" would likely be used to replace aging PWRs in the Japanese fleet, or even reactors in decommissioning.
energyintel.com
Opec-Plus Cut Decision Will Hasten Oil’s Demise
The resilience of industrialized nations is always under estimated. Today, in the 21st century, the control exercised by the US, the EU and Japan over global markets and especially commodity prices has never been stronger. Producers of commodities such as oil, risk both current income and the entire future of their resource base by opposing these countries. The decision by Opec-plus to cut production may seal the fate of fossil fuels by accelerating efforts by the nations that control the world’s financial resources to move away from them.
energyintel.com
Traders Shrug as US Natgas Storage Soars
Traders Shrug as US Natgas Storage Soars

A three-session pre-winter rally faltered Friday as November Henry Hub gas futures fell 22.4¢ to $6.748/MMBtu. US natural gas futures surprised to the upside, rising more than 5.6% on Tuesday...
energyintel.com
Oil and Gas Prices, Oct. 7, 2022
Oil markets reshaped into a bullish pattern last week after the Opec-plus coalition's production cut put a higher floor under prices. The US oil rig count fell by two in the week ended Oct. 7 to a total of 604, according to Baker Hughes. Diesel markets will be much harder...
energyintel.com
Diesel Market Panic Overshadows Opec-Plus Cuts
Diesel price gains outpaced crude by almost three-to-one in Europe as French refinery strikes hit local fuel production ahead of a looming ban on imports from Russia. The whole petroleum complex surged higher after Opec-plus slashed its targeted oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. ICE Brent crude oil futures gained almost 7% to close at a five-week high of $94.42 per barrel Thursday, while low-sulfur gasoil (LSGO) futures on the same exchange surged more than 17% to close at a two-month high of $1,185.75 per metric ton. Similar moves were seen in the US where Nymex diesel futures surged 15% compared to a 9% uptick in West Texas Intermediate which finished the week at $88.45/bbl.
energyintel.com
More LNG Infrastructure Investment Needed To Rebalance The Market
Additional investment in infrastructure for both short and long-term is needed in order to rebalance the global LNG market and resolve intra-market inefficiencies, LNG executives said at the 2022 Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Thursday. With the global market expected to remain tight for the next four to five...
energyintel.com
Realigning Energy Priorities
The Ukraine crisis has disrupted the “trilemma” of security, sustainability and affordability, complicating the trajectory of the low-carbon energy transition. Officials from energy, finance and government told this week’s Energy Intelligence Forum in London that near-term pressures have thrown these priorities into conflict — but that government intervention and capital mobilization offer a path to long-term realignment.
energyintel.com
Key Weekly Spot Prices
Key Weekly Spot Prices

The Permian Basin is a Haynesville Shale gas producer's worst nightmare because it competes on a far different level than other rival basins. Fears Grow Over New England Gas/Power Reliability 'Catastrophe'. Some of Europe's most energy-intensive industries have been forced to put emissions-reduction efforts on the back burner as...
energyintel.com
When Will China's Demand Rebound?
With Opec-plus' big production cut now in the books, oil markets are likely to turn their attention to the future of Chinese demand. The world's most important oil market is expected to see demand fall this year for the first time in two decades due to the country's strict zero-Covid-19 policy, which has curbed economic growth and reduced mobility. But Chinese market players expect demand to rebound this quarter, thanks in part to several rounds of government stimulus measures that will support diesel consumption. Still, a full recovery may have to wait until 2023. China’s apparent oil demand fell 3.5% in the first eight months of 2022, Energy Intelligence calculates, using official data for refining production and net imports of 11 products. China’s gasoline demand was flat over this period at 3.13 million barrels per day, while jet demand, at 467,000 b/d, was down 42% from a year ago, reflecting the deterioration in mobility. Sluggish domestic demand, combined with limited export quotas until this month and surging oil prices due to the Ukraine crisis, have led to a 4.7% fall in China’s crude imports to 10.03 million b/d in the first eight months of 2022.
energyintel.com
Suncor Prunes Portfolio With Wind, Solar Sale
Oil sands giant Suncor Energy said Wednesday that it has agreed to a deal to sell its wind and solar energy assets, advancing its transition strategy of focusing on hydrogen and renewable fuels development. The White House announced the release of an additional 10 million barrels from the SPR —...
energyintel.com
Saudi Heavy Crude Price Increases Puzzle Market
Increases in Saudi Aramco's official selling prices for Asia-bound cargoes of its two heaviest crude grades have puzzled some market players, who felt that they were at odds with the method that Aramco typically uses to set its prices. Oil markets reshaped into a bullish pattern last week after the...
