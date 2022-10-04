ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossroads Crisis Center kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Precious Grundy
 5 days ago
Friends and Families of the victims of domestic violence walk down Market Street Monday evening. October is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month Crossroads Crisis Center serves as Allen County’s only domestic violence agency, and they will be promoting awareness with several displays and events throughout October. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — Since the fall of 1983, the United States has recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The entire month is devoted to shedding light on abuse within relationships.

Crossroads Crisis Center is a local shelter that helps those who have endured abusive relationships. Every year the non-profit organization holds an annual vigil for those who have lost loved ones. The shelter brings awareness by creating displays and hosting events throughout October. On Monday evening, Crossroads kicked off its annual awareness month at the Lima Public Library. Mayor Sharetta Smith presented a proclamation officially marking October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Lima.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is commemorated by the color purple. In the early 1900s, the National Women’s Party wore banners of purple, white and gold to symbolize purity, hope and loyalty. Members of the party led a march to address domestic violence. The color purple has become a banner for women ever since.

One local family shared their experience of losing a loved one to domestic violence. Jessica Marling, the sister of the victim, and Sheryl Christlieb, the mother of the victim, spoke on her behalf bringing alongside her surviving children.

”It is something to help them remember their mommy,” Christlieb said. “Not that we want them to remember the mom like this but it is a way they can see others. It is not just them. It creates a community for them.”

Crossroads displayed a wedding dress at the library to showcase a violent partnership. The front of the dress, covered in words like “trust” and “commitment,” portrays the hope going into a marriage, and the back of the dress, covered in words like “manipulation,” portrays what is sometimes hidden in an abusive relationship.

“The front side and the back side speak measures on how their relationship was,” said Marling. “I had nothing negative to say about my brother-in-law until that happened.”

Crossroads executive director Christel Keller encouraged the community to raise awareness.

“We would love for more people to be involved,” said Keller. “People can come to our events and learn about us by volunteering and donating. People can also join our Facebook. There is a lot of information on there and words that can help survivors.”

For more information call Crossroads at 419-228-4357. If you or someone you know needs help dial 211.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

The Lima News

David Trinko: Enjoying the immaturity of an 8-year-old

We danced together outside the store. We sang along to songs we barely knew. We chased each other around the house. My older daughters would’ve rolled their eyes and complained about how immature my wife and I are. Fortunately, they weren’t around to ruin our fun with our 8-year-old daughter.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

‘Ducking’ the Jeeps: Duck Duck Moose Jeep Jam raises money for veterans

LIMA — Jeep owners showed off their cars at the Moose Lodge #199 for the inaugural Duck Duck Moose Jeep Jam on Saturday. The car show featured Jeeps decorated in various fashions, with many showing off their personalities in their designs. Tricia Williamson, the lodge’s administrator and organizer of the event, said the event is a way for the Jeep community to come together and raise money for the Valued Veterans Program.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Metro by T-Mobile opens new Lima location

LIMA — People in Lima looking to save money on their wireless bills by going with a prepaid plan rather than committing to a cell phone contract now have a new option, with Metro by T-Mobile opening its first retail location in the city. Located at 1759 N. Union...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

