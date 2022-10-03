Read full article on original website
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Cortland considers banning smoking and vaping on Main Street
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking may be outlawed on a busy street in Cortland. Officials are considering banning smoking and vaping on Main Street. They say the goal is to cut cigarette litter and reduce the annoyance of second-hand smoke. A public hearing on the proposal happens on October...
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying larceny suspect
NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public. They’re trying to identify the man pictured below. They say he could be responsible for a larceny in the Town of Newark Valley. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s website.
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
Big increase in demand at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The need for food is growing. Natasha Thompson is president of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News, she went through some of the numbers. Thompson says it’s been a few years since she’s seen such a demand....
Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
Yankees YES Network will broadcast Cortaca Jug
BRONX, N.Y. (WHCU) – Didn’t get tickets to the Cortaca Jug? You might still be able to watch it. The New York Yankees say that kickoff for the rival game will be moved back an hour in order to be broadcast on the YES Network. “The YES Network’s...
