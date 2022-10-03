PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County School Police determined that the bullet that struck a school bus on Tuesday afternoon was not intentionally fired at the bus. Police said that someone under the age of 16 was shooting at trees near the intersection of Pinebluff and Robert Sands roads just outside of Aberdeen when one of the bullets ricocheted, broke a bus window and lodged in the bus ceiling.

