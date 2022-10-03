Read full article on original website
WRAL
Police: Bus was not targeted in shooting; Pinebluff gun owner charged
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County School Police determined that the bullet that struck a school bus on Tuesday afternoon was not intentionally fired at the bus. Police said that someone under the age of 16 was shooting at trees near the intersection of Pinebluff and Robert Sands roads just outside of Aberdeen when one of the bullets ricocheted, broke a bus window and lodged in the bus ceiling.
East Rockingham Fire Department selling barbecue, chicken plates Friday
ROCKINGHAM — Boston butts were on the grill earlier this week to make 3,000 pounds of barbecue for a local fire department fundraiser. The East Rockingham Fire Department will be selling barbecue and chicken plates from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Plates also include slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies for...
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
sandhillssentinel.com
MCS Police solve bus shooting incident
Moore County School Police (MCS Police) has concluded its investigation into the incident last Tuesday afternoon when a Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet in Pinebluff, said the school district in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 6. Pinecrest High School bus #53 was struck by a...
Child aiming gun at trees shot Moore Co. school bus while students onboard; man charged: MCS Police
The bullet was found lodged in the ceiling of the bus, Moore County School police said.
Stanly News & Press
Aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Norwood
The running of the bulls has not moved to Stanly County, but one bull is out practicing. A rodeo bull is on the loose in Norwood. Police Chief James Wilson said “it broke through the wall and escaped” from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Up and Coming Weekly
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise
Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
cbs17
Fayetteville Fire Dept. to hold Women in the Fire Service Day
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Fayetteville Fire Department is recognizing women who work in fire services and those interested in the field. The department will hold its second annual Women in the Fire Service Day on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Fire Training Facility on Radar Road.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
Upcoming events in Richmond County
Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Beautiful volunteers to collect litter during Saturday cleanup
Volunteers are being sought for Fayetteville Beautiful, a citywide litter cleanup scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers should meet at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 117 Dick St., according to a city news release. Trash bags, gloves, water, snacks and T-shirts will be distributed. Registration forms, rules...
sandhillssentinel.com
Counseling service donates $25K to Scotland Memorial Foundation
Scotland Memorial Foundation (SMF) will host its 29th Annual in-person Putting on the Ritz, A Gala of Giving, on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. under the big tent on the Scotland Memorial Hospital Campus. Last year the virtual event raised almost $290,000 which supports community healthcare programs through the Scotland...
cbs17
Moore County at odds with NCDOT as widening project could bring traffic 80 feet from front door of elementary school
SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs a portion of the property West End Elementary School sits on to widen North Carolina Route 211. The school system declined $180,000 NCDOT offered for the property. According to the Moore County Board of Education, the expansion...
Pinecrest High School bus hit by bullet, no injuries reported; extra officers to be on route
Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet shot while stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake Road in Pinebluff.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
Trouble in paradise: Family unhappy after dog has bite marks, scratches from stay at Cary boarding service
CARY, N.C. — A Cary kennel has been fined over how they cared for an injured dog. A state investigator believes how employees treated the dog for their injury, actually made things worse. After losing her husband Darin to ALS last year, Nikki Thompson decided to bring home a...
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire crews respond to stove fire in Vass
Flames from a stove fire were contained from spreading throughout a home on Campbell Trail in Vass on Wednesday. Crains Creek Fire Department said on its Facebook page they were dispatched to residential structure fire with smoke and flames inside the home. “Upon investigation, a small fire on top of...
Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured
SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
