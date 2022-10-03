ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

WRAL

Police: Bus was not targeted in shooting; Pinebluff gun owner charged

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County School Police determined that the bullet that struck a school bus on Tuesday afternoon was not intentionally fired at the bus. Police said that someone under the age of 16 was shooting at trees near the intersection of Pinebluff and Robert Sands roads just outside of Aberdeen when one of the bullets ricocheted, broke a bus window and lodged in the bus ceiling.
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
sandhillssentinel.com

MCS Police solve bus shooting incident

Moore County School Police (MCS Police) has concluded its investigation into the incident last Tuesday afternoon when a Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet in Pinebluff, said the school district in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 6. Pinecrest High School bus #53 was struck by a...
Stanly News & Press

Aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Norwood

The running of the bulls has not moved to Stanly County, but one bull is out practicing. A rodeo bull is on the loose in Norwood. Police Chief James Wilson said “it broke through the wall and escaped” from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Up and Coming Weekly

Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise

Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
cbs17

Fayetteville Fire Dept. to hold Women in the Fire Service Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Fayetteville Fire Department is recognizing women who work in fire services and those interested in the field. The department will hold its second annual Women in the Fire Service Day on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Fire Training Facility on Radar Road.
Richmond County Daily Journal

Upcoming events in Richmond County

Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville Beautiful volunteers to collect litter during Saturday cleanup

Volunteers are being sought for Fayetteville Beautiful, a citywide litter cleanup scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers should meet at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 117 Dick St., according to a city news release. Trash bags, gloves, water, snacks and T-shirts will be distributed. Registration forms, rules...
sandhillssentinel.com

Counseling service donates $25K to Scotland Memorial Foundation

Scotland Memorial Foundation (SMF) will host its 29th Annual in-person Putting on the Ritz, A Gala of Giving, on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. under the big tent on the Scotland Memorial Hospital Campus. Last year the virtual event raised almost $290,000 which supports community healthcare programs through the Scotland...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire crews respond to stove fire in Vass

Flames from a stove fire were contained from spreading throughout a home on Campbell Trail in Vass on Wednesday. Crains Creek Fire Department said on its Facebook page they were dispatched to residential structure fire with smoke and flames inside the home. “Upon investigation, a small fire on top of...
FOX8 News

Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
