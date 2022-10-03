Read full article on original website
Lookout Landing
Mariners linked to two of MLB Pipeline’s top international free agents in 2023 class
A few days ago MLB Pipeline published their annual list of the top international free agents in this upcoming class, and once again the Mariners are linked to a player at the top of the class: SS Felnin Celesten. Pipeline has Celesten ranked second in the class, behind Venezuelan catcher...
Lookout Landing
Cal League game breaks out at Mariners game, Mariners win 9-6
One of the best baseball watching experiences I ever had was had from 800 miles away. In 2019, as the Mariners were slogging through the first year of the rebuild at the big-league level, the Modesto Nuts in the California League, Seattle’s High-A team, were playing thrilling baseball night after night, led by a crew of names that would soon become familiar to every Mariners fan: Cal Raleigh, Logan Gilbert, Julio Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, Penn Murfee. (And some that are not: shoutout to Ian McKinney, Eugene Helder, Nick Duron, and other lesser-hailed contributors). Many was a time when the Mariners would play some form of unwatchable baseball in the Eastern time zone, and I would turn on the sweet succor of Cal League promise to close out the night.
Lookout Landing
Some Flowers for Luis Torrens
Anyone who’s followed the Mariners even casually this year knows it’s been a pretty wild season for Luis Torrens. After starting the season as one of three catchers on the Opening Day roster, his bat got off to a slow start - whether a bout of COVID in April was to blame or not, it took him until August 6th to notch his first homer of the season, one year after he bashed fifteen. Despite a season-ending injury to Tom Murphy, he saw his playing time dwindle as the summer marched on thanks to the emergence of Cal Raleigh. With the deadline acquisition of Curt Casali, even a 13th-inning walkoff hit against the Yankees wasn’t enough to save his spot on the roster, and he was designated for assignment on August 11th.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/5/22: Luis Torrens, Ron Marinaccio, and expanded playoffs
We know that Luis Torrens became the first position player in Mariners history to get a pitching win, but he’s also got an even rarer achievement. Crazy that he stole this inevitable Tungsten Arm O’Doyle stat from Shohei Ohtani. Maria Torres and Corey Brock did a write up...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Game 162 Preview: DET at SEA
If you’re reading this, then know that you have come to the end of the 2022 Mariners regular season. Regular season, we have to clarify, because these Mariners are headed to the post-season. The energy at the park here today is of subdued excitement, the kind of anticipation that one might feel before boarding a plane for a dream vacation or starting a highly-anticipated new job. The drought is over, and now we’re on to what’s next, whatever that might be.
Lookout Landing
Playoff Teams Head to Head
Good evening. I was 10 years old when I witnessed the double. I stayed up every evening after homework at 16 thinking we would see an inevitable World Series only to be disappointed by Matt Hasselbecks’ inspiration for his infamous call against GB. If you don’t remember, Lou famously said after the game 4 loss in NY that there WOULD be a game 6 in Seattle. They lost the ALDS in 5.
Lookout Landing
89-72: Chart
Delightful: Dylan Moore, .316 WPA (please be ok my slender-hipped king) You know this one gets me. On this day in Ichiro, 2015: Ichiro finally got to pitch in an MLB game.
Lookout Landing
Looking for a Watch Party for the PostSEAson? We’ve Got You Covered.
As many Mariners fans are experiencing what it’s like to make the playoffs for the first time, nearly every Mariners fan is experiencing what it’s like to get to attend a banger of a PostSEAson Watch Party. Not that we didn’t have the technology in 2001 to host parties while we watch our team, we did, and bars still existed. But we didn’t have those Ultra HD 5,000K curved lactose-free low-sodium organic free-range screens. Nor did we have Twitter which is in and of itself its own Watch Party. A wild, wild west that Twitter is.
Lookout Landing
There’s something about Perry
The Mariners infield is a diverse collection of players who have taken different paths to baseball, from different places, over different time periods. Gold Glove winner J.P. Crawford was a top prospect taken out of a California high school. Ty France was a less-heralded prospect who hit his way up through the minors. Venezuelan-born Eugenio Suárez is an All-Star who got downballot MVP votes in 2018 and 2019. Adam Frazier came through the gamut of the SEC and spent five seasons as one of the best players on a consistently lousy team before being traded. Carlos Santana is a gold medalist for the Dominican Republic in the WBC who has over ten years in the majors and is one of the few 2022 Mariners with postseason experience. Dylan Moore came to the Mariners having never played above Triple-A and elbowed his way on to the big-league roster by proving himself to be indispensable.
Lookout Landing
Some nice words about the players most in danger of being left off the playoff roster
Yesterday, John gave a good rundown of the likely Wild Card Round roster. And it’s been a constant topic of discussion in the comments across the site for weeks. But in having to make choices, I’d hate to lose sight of the fact that many more than 26 guys got the Mariners to where they are today. So with that in mind, here’s some praise about all the guys on the bubble. (I will not be covering Sam Haggerty, who would be a mortal lock for the playoff roster if not for his injury and who, frankly, deserves a whole article in praise of his contributions.)
Lookout Landing
Scott Servais should win Manager of the Year
I’ve always been dubious of the real impact that a manager has on a baseball team’s success. There, I said it. It’s the players who make the biggest difference anyway, right? The tactics employed by a football coach seem self-evident; a creative offensive scheme or a stifling pass rush can make a huge impact. I think about Pete Carroll employing tall, lanky cornerbacks and a simple two-safety setup to wreak havoc for the better part of a decade.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/6/22: Dan Wilson, Mike Matheny, and Pedro Martínez
The 2022 regular season is over and boy are my arms tired! As you read this, your Seattle Mariners are hopefully well rested and taking on a new day in Toronto, preparing for tomorrow, when they will play the franchise’s first playoff game since October 22, 2001. With rest...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Game 162 Overflow Thread
Fun fact, I typed “Overthrow Thread” the first time, which is probably just a Freudian slip about how I feel about HP umpire Dan Iassogna’s strike zone. JUSTICE FOR TAYLOR TRAMMELL.
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 6, 2022
Happy First-PostSEAson-Game-Since-2001 Eve (to those who celebrate)!. Today’s Daily Catch is a combo of treasures from the past two days due to me being swallowed by a whale and having to crawl my way out without scuffing my C’s (Converse). One morsel of an announcement before we get...
Lookout Landing
Mariners win first leg of hero’s journey, defeat Tigers 5-4
In the monomyth, or hero’s journey, a concept most famously explained by Joseph Campbell, there is a stage known as “meeting the mentor”—the wise sage who helps the hero after the call to adventure and guides them on their path. Examples of the mentor include Yoda, Mr. Miyagi, Dumbledore, Morpheus, Gandalf, and so on. However, in a true hero’s journey, the mentor disappears before the hero’s biggest test—the mentor’s job is simply to guide the hero and give them the knowledge they need in order to defeat their final test, not fight the battle for them.
Lookout Landing
Official start times for Mariners-Blue Jays released, all at 1:07 PM PT or earlier
ESPN and MLB have officially released the schedule for the Wild Card round, all of which will be broadcast on ESPN and its affiliate networks. The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will receive the 1:07 PM PT start time slot on both Friday and Saturday, followed by an 11:07 AM PT start on Sunday if necessary.
Lookout Landing
Mariners players shine in first day of Arizona Fall League Action
The Arizona Fall League kicked off yesterday, and the Peoria Javelinas—containing prospects from Seattle, San Diego, Cleveland, Washington, and the New York Mets—notched their first win of the season with a dynamic showing from several Mariners prospects. RHP Bryan Woo started the game for the Javelinas, throwing four...
Lookout Landing
Mariners play spring training game in October, win 7-6
I love going to Spring Training. I love it the most after the front-line players are done for the day, pack up their gear bags like little baseball hobos on their way to go train hopping, leaving the game for the festival of random players who populate every spring training: the fringe roster guys, the seasoned veterans looking for one last dance, the hungry strivers from minor-league camp looking to make an impact. I love it when the games get weird, when they end 11-10, when rosters are exhausted and some kid who’s never pitched above A-ball is suddenly facing someone who’s played a few seasons in Korea.
Lookout Landing
Projecting the Mariners’ Wild Card roster
For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners have the thoroughly enviable challenge of creating a 26-man roster to take to the playoffs with them. But they have a few key decisions to make in that roster, which will need to cut two from their current 28-man orientation. They’ll have the opportunity to rejigger things between each round should they advance, so it is not set in stone or a lock from series to series, but I’ll be focusing on the Wild Card round here. While it’s exceedingly likely Seattle will travel to Toronto to face the top Wild Card club, there’s still some small possibility of them taking on Cleveland, which might impact a couple decisions, however Sam Haggerty’s recent injury looms even larger.
