Sara Lee, WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dies at 30
Sara Lee, a mother of three, won the sixth season of "Tough Enough' and a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract.
Hotter Temperatures Are Leading to More Football Deaths
And Black high school players are disproportionately affected.
F1 LIVE: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in wet second practice at Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz in third.Lewis Hamilton also endured a difficult Sunday in the rain of...
