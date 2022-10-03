Read full article on original website
SOHO Session Elicits Hypothesis-Generating Approaches in CLL
Although there have been major advances in treating CLL, the disease remains incurable in most cases, so there is room for improvement,. During the 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2022), the “Next Questions” session garnered interest, promoted discussion, and generated hypothesis-generating ideas across all hematologic malignancies. Respected investigators took the podium to identify clinical challenges, address the state of treatment in their respective cancer settings, and to look forward to emerging approaches on the horizon.
Promise for the Future of Metastatic Thyroid Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Larisa Greenberg, MD discussed the current state of thyroid cancer, challenges, and where the field is headed in the near future. In thyroid cancer, multiple targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients. The advancements include progress for patients with metastatic disease, but questions about when to initiate treatment and how to mitigate toxicities from tyrosine kinase inhibitors remain.
Roundtable Discussion: Neal Discusses Molecular Testing and Treatment for EGFR Exon 20+ Lung Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD of Stanford Cancer Institute and a group of peers discussed using molecular testing to detect an EGFR exon 20 insertion in a patient with lung cancer. KRIJANOVSKI: We usually do FoundationOne testing [of] PD-L1 expression for patients with treatment-naïve, stage...
Clinical Trial Results Allude to New Options for Patients With HCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discussed 3 late breaking abstracts in the hepatocellular carcinoma space currently influencing the field. The hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) space has been presented with a number of trials exploring immune-oncology (IO) therapies combined with VEGF antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and more over the past 5 years.
Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Expand Collaboration to Investigate Nivolumab/Relatlimab/XL092 in STELLAR-002
Exelixis, Inc has expanded their clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the novel triplet of nivolumab, relatlimab, and XL092 in the phase 1b STELLAR-002 trial. Trial Name: Study of XL092 in Combination With Immuno-Oncology Agents in Subjects With Solid Tumors (STELLAR-002) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05176483. Sponsor:...
Benefit of Immunotherapy in SCLC Remains a Question
Gene G. Finley, MD, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologists at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer.
Duration of Response With Xevinapant Plus Standard Chemoradiation in LA SCCHN
Jean Bourhis, MD, discusses results from the phase 2 study of xevinapant plus chemoradiation vs placebo and chemoradiation in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Jean Bourhis, MD, a professor of radiation oncology at the University of Paris, discusses results from the phase 2...
Phase 1/2 Study of ABC008 in T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia Commences
Following positive data examining ABC008 for inclusion body myositis, a phase 1/2 trial has begun evaluating the agent in patients with T-cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia. About the Phase 1/2 Trial of ABC008. Trial Name: ABC008 in Subjects With T-cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia (T-LGLL) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05532722. Sponsor: Abcuro,...
Selecting Treatment for Advanced RCC in Second Line and Beyond
Brian Rini, MD: I’ve got 2 other big topics to tack on in our last 5 or so minutes. Let’s say you have a patient who got adjuvant pembrolizumab and progresses. And I’m starting to see these patients in my clinic, as I’m sure you are. How are you approaching those patients? And let’s take right now the patient who would walk in the door. I saw a patient who got 6 months of adjuvant pembrolizumab, got the scan for routine restaging, and had progression. So patients are progressing on therapy. I’ve had patients progress years later, which wouldn’t be possible now. Let’s put that aside. But a patient progresses on pembrolizumab and tolerated it. Let’s say they received 6 months of treatment, for the sake of argument, and then they walk in and say, “Hey doctor, what should I do now?” Hans, why don’t you start.
Adjuvant Immunotherapy in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
We have a little bit of time left. Maybe we can touch on some sort of newer topics; one would be adjuvant pembrolizumab. I have 2 questions around this. So, we know that the KeyNote data from the adjuvant pembrolizumab was fairly cleanly positive. It has a ratio for disease-free survival in the update that I believe was 0.63, if I have it right. No survival signal yet, but it’s fairly early and the hazard ratio is trending in the right direction. So fairly clean. That was the first study reported. But we’ve gotten wind, at least by press release, of some upcoming negative trials for other adjuvant immune therapies.
Advancements Continue to Shape the Landscape of Esophageal and Gastric Cancers
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ronan Kelly, MD, discussed the most recent updates seen in these patient populations and what research aims to further examine. According to Ronan Kelly, MD, MBA, the esophageal and gastric cancer spaces have seen many advances over the past 2 years. Among the advances in the space, there have been numerous FDA approvals.
