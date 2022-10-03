Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
targetedonc.com
How Will New Immunotherapies Fit Into the Treatment Landscape of Follicular Lymphoma?
Future directions for follicular lymphoma treatments include potential use earlier in treatment or as combination therapy, identifying patients who will benefit most from treatment, and minimizing the costs of therapy while maximizing accessibility. The last two decades have witnessed numerous advances in the treatment of follicular lymphoma (FL), including anti-CD20...
targetedonc.com
Divergent Resistant Mechanisms Found With Upfront anti-EGFR Therapy in mCRC
Analysis from the phase 3 CALGB/SWOG-80405 trial reveals that acquired genomic alterations in patients treated with cetuximab in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line were not common. With upfront use of anti-EGFR plus chemotherapy, acquired genomic alterations (Acq-GAs) were shown to be rare in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC),...
ajmc.com
Study Evaluates Factors Related to HRQOL in Multiple Myeloma
Regular assessments of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are important to deliver the best clinical care, including the monitoring health-related quality of life (HRQOL), researchers reported. A study published Monday of 70 patients being treated for multiple myeloma (MM) examined factors that influence health-related quality of life (HRQOL), with the authors concluding...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
Healthline
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
verywellhealth.com
Physical Exam Findings Before a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in the United States, taking more than 130,000 lives in 2021. Someone is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes, roughly 646 people per day. The symptoms of lung cancer—cough, shortness of breath, hemoptysis, pallor, and fatigue...
targetedonc.com
GB2064 Reduces Fibrosis Grade in Early Results of MYLOX-1 Study of Myelofibrosis
Early results from an intermediate analysis of the phase 2a MYLOX-1 study show a reduction of collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow in patients with myelofibrosis on the LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064. Positive results from a phase 2a trial (NCT04679870) of the LOXL2 inhibitor candidate GB2064 show promise for reducing fibrosis...
targetedonc.com
Zain Evaluates Studies Offering Improvement in R/R DLBCL Survival
During a case-based rountable event, Jasmine Zain, MD of City of Hope, discussed the case of a 79-year-old patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Targeted Oncology™: What are the second-line therapy options for transplant-ineligible patients with DLBCL?. ZAIN: For second-line therapy for DLBCL, we try to...
ajmc.com
Dr Amresh Raina: Cancer Treatments Are Affecting Heart Function in Many Ways
Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a board-certified advanced heart failure cardiologist, who is also certified in echocardiography and general cardiology. Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
BioLink receives funds to develop Covid-19 pneumonia treatment
Ramatroban will be analysed in a placebo-controlled, randomised Phase II/III RAMBAN-1 clinical trial. BioLink Life Sciences has received a contract worth $750,000 from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop Ramatroban for treating Covid-19 pneumonia patients in the hospital setting. A dual blocker of thromboxane and...
targetedonc.com
Clinical Trial Results Allude to New Options for Patients With HCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discussed 3 late breaking abstracts in the hepatocellular carcinoma space currently influencing the field. The hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) space has been presented with a number of trials exploring immune-oncology (IO) therapies combined with VEGF antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and more over the past 5 years.
targetedonc.com
Novel Peptide Based Vaccine Demonstrates Safe in Advanced NSCLC
Findings from the phase 1b/2a trial evaluating a universal cancer peptide-based vaccine at a 3-dose schedule in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer showed the vaccine to be safe and effective. A universal cancer peptide-based vaccine (UCPVax) was highly immunogenic, safe, and demonstrated interesting a 1-year overall survival...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Neal Discusses Molecular Testing and Treatment for EGFR Exon 20+ Lung Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD of Stanford Cancer Institute and a group of peers discussed using molecular testing to detect an EGFR exon 20 insertion in a patient with lung cancer. KRIJANOVSKI: We usually do FoundationOne testing [of] PD-L1 expression for patients with treatment-naïve, stage...
MedicalXpress
Biological pathways provide evidence for how to overcome barriers limiting cancer immunotherapies
Researchers at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have found a possible way to overcome barriers that block effective anti-cancer immune responses, thereby opening the potential for more effective immunotherapies in people. The findings are published in Nature. An unfavorable immune environment immediately surrounding a tumor cell is a major obstacle...
cancerhealth.com
Chasing Two Oncoproteins Across Dozens of Human Cancers
The proteins CDK4 and CDK6 are well-known regulators of the cell cycle, driving cells into the DNA replication phase that occurs before cell division. Since their discovery in the 1990s, scientists have understood that mutations in these regulatory proteins can lead to uncontrolled cell division, or cancer. Thanks to persistent research efforts over the past thirty years, CDK4/6 inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of breast cancer, but given the disruptive power of these oncoproteins, it is likely that such inhibitors could be effective for other types of cancer as well. When it comes to targeted therapies, more specific means less toxic, so understanding which proteins to target in each cancer is a crucial first step.
